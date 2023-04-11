Fort Lee (Gregg-Adams) streets, facilities to be redesignated

Photo By Stephen Baker | More than 20 streets and facilities will get new names here this year, in addition to...... read more read more Photo By Stephen Baker | More than 20 streets and facilities will get new names here this year, in addition to the post itself gaining two new namesakes: Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams. The soon-to-be Fort Gregg-Adams is the home of U.S. Army Sustainment and will be redesignated during an April 27 ceremony. Other redesignations throughout the year will include assets identified by the Naming Commission. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – More than 20 streets and facilities will get new names here this year, in addition to the post itself gaining two new namesakes: Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams. The soon-to-be Fort Gregg-Adams is the home of U.S. Army Sustainment and will be redesignated during an April 27 ceremony.



Other redesignations throughout the year will include these assets identified by the Naming Commission :

• Atlee Court becomes Burma Court after the WWII Burma Campaign

• Bishop-Anderson Bridge (spanning Route 36) becomes the Gold Star Bridge in honor of Gold Star families

• Cedar Mountain Drive becomes Remagen Drive after the WWII Battle of the Remagen Bridgehead

• Cold Harbor Court becomes Antwerp Court after the WWII Battle for Antwerp

• Early Court becomes Walker Court after Dr. Mary E. Walker

• Ewell Court becomes Carney Court after Sgt. William Carney

• Harrison Court becomes Luzon Court after the WWII Battle of Luzon

• Hazel Grove Court becomes Casablanca Court after the WWII North Africa objective

• Hill Street becomes Valor Way

• Jackson Circle becomes Valor Circle

• Jackson Circle Housing becomes Valor Circle Housing

• Laurel Court becomes Cantigny Court after the WWI Battle of Cantigny

• Lee Theater becomes Beaty Theater after Sgt. Powhatan Beaty

• Longstreet Drive becomes Watson Drive after Pvt. George Watson

• Mahone Avenue becomes Sustainment Avenue

• Mahone Gate becomes Sustainment Gate

• New Market Court becomes Aleutians Court after the WWII Aleutian Islands Campaign

• Rocky Spring Court becomes Brittany Court after the WWII Battle for Brittany



Pending expected approval by the Secretary of the Army, which is required to dedicate streets or facilities after living individuals, the following assets identified by the Naming Commission will be redesignated in honor of Gregg (and Adams, in the case of the club):

• Lee Gate becomes Gregg Gate

• Lee Avenue becomes Gregg Avenue

• Lee Club becomes Gregg-Adams Club



Post leadership is also taking the opportunity to recognize other Army heroes with local or mission ties, and the sustainment mission itself, with the rededication of these additional assets:

• A Gate becomes Adams Gate after Lt. Col. Charity Adams

• A Avenue becomes Adams Avenue after Lt. Col. Charity Adams

• B Avenue becomes Barfoot Avenue after Col. Van T. Barfoot

• C Avenue becomes Clarke Avenue after Maj. Gen. Mary E. Clarke

• 11th Street becomes Williams Street after Sgt. Moses Williams

• 16th Street becomes Sustainment Avenue



More details on redesignation activities are available at https://home.army.mil/lee/index.php/greggadams, including historical background information on the new namesakes for post streets and facilities, and answers to frequently asked questions.



