Service Speaks:



"People don't always realize the benefits of joining the military. Thanks to it I was able to pursue a degree without taking on debt. There are always interesting opportunities for personal or career growth. As a cyber warfare officer new in the service, being able to apply my knowledge to projects across the wing has allowed me to expand my understanding in the field and grow as a person. I look forward to learning more in the future."



2nd Lt. Kenneth Lautner, 195th Wing OL-A, Communications

Service Speaks: 2nd Lt. Kenneth Lautner, by SrA Melanie L. Nolen