Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service Speaks: 2nd Lt. Kenneth Lautner

    Service Speaks: 2nd Lt. Kenneth Lautner

    Photo By Senior Airman Melanie L. Nolen | U.S. Air Force Second Lieutenant Kenneth Lautner of the California Air National...... read more read more

    SEPULVEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Melanie L. Nolen 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    Service Speaks:

    "People don't always realize the benefits of joining the military. Thanks to it I was able to pursue a degree without taking on debt. There are always interesting opportunities for personal or career growth. As a cyber warfare officer new in the service, being able to apply my knowledge to projects across the wing has allowed me to expand my understanding in the field and grow as a person. I look forward to learning more in the future."

    2nd Lt. Kenneth Lautner, 195th Wing OL-A, Communications

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 15:14
    Story ID: 442507
    Location: SEPULVEDA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Speaks: 2nd Lt. Kenneth Lautner, by SrA Melanie L. Nolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Service Speaks: 2nd Lt. Kenneth Lautner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    CANG
    195WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT