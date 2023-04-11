19 AW delivers Rapid Global Mobility during JPMRC-Alaska 23-02

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark.- The 19th Airlift Wing recently participated in Joint Multinational Readiness Center- Alaska 23-02 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska from March 19 through April 5, 2023.



JPMRC- Alaska 23-02 is a joint exercise that focuses on large-scale combat operations and develops situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the Indo-Pacific region.



The 19th AW contributed eight C-130J Super Hercules and approximately 150 personnel from the 61st Airlift Squadron, 41st Airlift Squadron, 19th Operations Support Squadron, 19th Maintenance Squadron, 19th Maintenance Group and 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron. The Wing also partnered with the 36th Airlift Squadron from Yokota Air Base, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the 11th Airborne Division to provide airlift and air drop capabilities and to integrate our multi-domain operations in the Pacific Theater and Arctic operations.



“We’re here to establish a working relationship with the local base and the US Army units,” said Capt. David Hunt, JPMRC-Alaska 23-02 mission commander. “That way when we participate in any future training events or operations, we'll be able to understand our limitations and capabilities so we can better integrate in the future.”



The Wing kicked off JPMRC-Alaska 23-02 by conducting High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) training- which showcases a crew’s combat readiness and quick-precision-striking ability by rapidly onloading, offloading and mobilizing the HIMARS, all while validating the crew’s long-range communications.



The Wing participated in another large-scale event called Joint Forcible Entry (JFE), which integrates Army airborne and land operations with joint air support to employ fast-paced air-ground assault and overwhelm an enemy force or perform high-risk rescue and attack missions. The Wing supported the 11th Airborne Division in this event by transporting battalion sized elements to two separate drop zones in the Yukon Training Area (YTA) at Fort Wainwright.



In addition to these large-scale events, the Wing received additional training through transporting Army Civil Affairs soft teams to several austere fields in the north of Alaska to test our Arctic infiltration capabilities and support our joint partners’ training objectives.



The 61st Airlift Squadron also gained real-world experience in performing Combat Offload Method C procedures, which enables a controlled offload of single or multiple pallets as the situation dictates with minimal ramp/taxiway space and no external equipment or support required. The 61st recently adopted this method of offloading, maximizing effective cargo delivery to any and all locations.



“We’re testing the volume of personnel we can take to support operations of this magnitude, and it's definitely been a challenge to our ground crews,” said Hunt. “Seeing what we need to bring, what we have already and what we can take from host base facilities in terms of support is helping us prepare for Mobility Guardian”



The 19th Airlift Wing is set to participate in Mobility Guardian in July 2023, which is the largest full-spectrum readiness exercise Air Mobility Command conducts. This operation will further ensure readiness to move military personnel and equipment in combat operations and deliver Rapid Global Mobility at a moment’s notice.



“We’re taking more measured risk in our training and developing new tactics to increase our Wing’s capabilities,” said Hunt. “Giving our personnel this exposure in the Pacific Theater is going to better prepare us to accomplish our training objectives during Mobility Guardian.”

