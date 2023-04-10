Martin named acting DeCA director and CEO

Courtesy Photo | The Department of Defense announced that Grier Martin will serve as acting director...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Department of Defense announced that Grier Martin will serve as acting director and chief executive officer of the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA). see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT LEE, Va. – The Department of Defense announced that Grier Martin will serve as acting director and chief executive officer of the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA).



Martin is performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (M&RA) and will continue to serve in that capacity while he is with DeCA. His assignment follows the March 31 retirement of former Director and CEO Bill Moore, who had led the commissary agency since August 2020.



As DeCA’s acting director and CEO, Martin oversees the operations of a global agency, with annual sales over $4.4 billion and employing more than 14,000 people at nearly 240 commissaries across 45 states and 13 countries.



Martin, whose vast portfolio and responsibilities include developing policy and overseeing quality of life programs such as commissaries and exchanges, said he understands firsthand the importance of these benefits.



“The significance of the benefit was a driving force in DOD’s investment in commissaries, recognizing them as the force’s insurance policy to have food security when they need it most: in disasters, pandemics, or periods of inflation, to help military families lower their grocery bills,” Martin said. “As a retired Army Reserve soldier and Afghanistan veteran, I appreciate the commissary benefit’s impact on troops, especially for of families when service members are deployed.”



In a message to DeCA employees on April 7, Martin encouraged them to continue delivering the savings that servicemembers, their families and qualified beneficiaries greatly need.



“I charge you to remain steadfast in your commitment to providing a commissary benefit to our service members and their families that features significant patron savings, healthy food options, clean and safe stores, convenience and premier customer service,” he said.



To read Martin’s biography, click here: https://www.commissaries.com/sites/default/files/2023-04/martin-grier-bio-April2023.pdf.

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.