Air Force Chief of Staff Visits the Vermont Air National Guard

VERMONT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Vt.— U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., visited with Vermont Air National Guard Airmen here, April 1, 2023. Brown met with Airmen, local civic leaders and held an all call.



During the all call, Brown emphasized his priority of accelerating change within the Air Force and explained why it is so crucial.



“Good enough today will fail tomorrow,” he said. “As Airmen, we need to integrate and accelerate the changes necessary to develop our talent and maintain our advantage.”



As part of accelerating change, Brown expressed his focus on giving Airmen access to the tools they need to accomplish their mission effectively.



“You’re going to have to be able to drive change,” he said. “We need to put capability back into the hands of our Airmen and we need to get back to ensuring we stay ready as an Air Force.”



Another point Brown discussed was how to improve Air Force culture, specifically regarding how Airmen build resilience and ensure their wingmen are doing the same.



“I want you to focus on taking care of Airmen,” said Brown. “That starts with leadership and getting to know your Airmen; it’s hard to know if the Airman that works next to you is having a bad day if you don’t know them in the first place.”



The visit allowed Brown an opportunity to show appreciation for the efforts and sacrifices made by the Airmen of the VTANG, while recognizing specific Airmen for various achievements.



Additionally, Brown met with civic leaders and discussed the importance of the partnership between the Vermont Air National Guard the local community. Brown also commented on the importance of relationships and collaboration generally – within military communities, as well as with lawmakers, industry and international teammates.



“I’ve spent most of my time as a general officer working with our international partners and allies. It’s essential that we’re including them at the very start.”



Before his departure, Brown met with Airmen to reiterate his appreciation for their service. Additionally, he thanked their families for supporting them as they stand watch alongside their uniformed loved ones.



“I appreciate the sacrifices you and your families make to allow you to do what you do,” Brown said. “Not everybody can raise their right hand and take an oath and decide to serve our nation and be part of something bigger than themselves, to be part of the world’s most respected Air Force.”

