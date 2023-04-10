NAVSUP FLC Norfolk CARP Provides Positive Impact to the Fleet

Since standing up Navy’s Consumable Asset Reutilization Program (CARP) program at NAVSUP FLC Norfolk, the program is showing early dividends in supporting Navy Fleet Readiness.

CARP provides a Navy-managed capability to reutilize excess material from Navy Working Capital Fund (NWCF) activities. It provides a centralized NAVSUP location for all “Ready for Issue” (RFI) NWCF material.

NWCF activities can initiate CARP services via the NAVSUP WSS Smart Offload Team. The Smart Offload Team works with each activity to identify different categories of excess material and provides the guidance to transfer the material to NAVSUP FLC Norfolk. The CARP team accepts the RFI material that the Smart Offload Team identified for offload.

In June 2022, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk recommended piloting CARP to the Navy as a proof of concept. Once approved, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk established the environment, conducted the pilot and expanded further to meet the current demand for services.

“Not only does NAVSUP FLC Norfolk have the warehouse space in Building W-143 available, the team has extensive experience in processing fleet excess offloads, a comprehensive inventory knowledge and a strong partnership with the NAVSUP WSS Smart Offload Team,” explained NAVSUP FLC Norfolk CARP Director John Martin.

He added that his team has the flexibility to greater serve the fleet with a variety of material, even items at low unit value.

“This material (valued at less than $100) accounts for 59 percent of all CARP issues, including 472 CASREP requisitions through February 2023,” said Martin. “This is a huge impact to fleet readiness that cannot be measured by dollars alone.”

They also receive and stow material ‘as is” in regards to how it is packaged, repacking the material for shipment when it is issued. This enables the team to quickly stow the material and make it available for immediate issue.

“One thing that we learned was that a large percentage of the material received has come from activities that are not sourced in the supply system,” said Martin. “Once this material is received

into CARP it is instantly available to any Navy activity with a backordered requirement.”

Martin said CARP has made a huge readiness impact since becoming operational at NAVSUP FLC Norfolk last August. “On Aug. 17, we processed the first receipt and then made the first issue the next day. Seven months later, we have an inventory of more than 25,000 line items valued at more than $45 million. This fiscal year so far we have processed more than 34,000 receipts and 14,000 issues and CARP is now the busiest NWCF plant in the NAVSUP Enterprise.”

Martin is extremely proud of his team. “As CARP director, my biggest reward is knowing the service we provide via CARP has increased fleet readiness while reducing waste for the Navy,” beamed Martin.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 13:18 Story ID: 442492 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk CARP Provides Positive Impact to the Fleet, by Jim Kohler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.