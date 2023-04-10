Historic CNATRA headquarters named the Vice Adm. James H. Flatley, Jr. Building

By CNATRA Public Affairs

Corpus Christi, Texas – The historic headquarters for the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) was dedicated to Vice Adm. James H. Flatley, Jr., during a ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, April 11. In attendance were members of the Flatley family, including Rear Admiral (Ret.) James H. Flatley, III, son of James H. Flatley, Jr, who delivered remarks as one of the ceremony’s guest speakers.



“I reported here 77 years ago as an 11 year old,” said Flatley, III, referencing his childhood memories while his father was stationed at NAS Corpus Christi, known at that time as Naval Air Basic Training Command or “University of the Air.” “Following my graduation from the Naval Academy, I reported to Corpus Christi for advanced training and my dad joined me in 1957 to pin my wings on, right here on this base, two weeks after he pinned his stars on. Six weeks later, he wasn’t with us anymore.”



Flatley, III discussed many of his father’s accomplishments including his heroic combat service during World War II and his contributions to the Naval Aviation community that resulted in monumental increases in aviation safety. His father spearheaded an effort to investigate and report safety shortfalls while he was the officer in charge for the Naval Aviation Safety Activity, Norfolk Virginia. His report and recommendations are greatly credited with reversing the Navy’s aircraft accident rate during the time of transition from propeller aircraft to jets.



Flatley, Jr. was known as a hero in the early years of World War II. He was the first American aviator to shoot down enemy aircraft in the first American sea victory during the Battle of the Coral Sea. He received the Navy Cross “for extraordinary heroism and conspicuous courage.” Flatley, Jr. assumed command of his own fighter squadron known as the “Grim Reapers” of Fighting Squadron (VF) 10, leading them on missions aboard USS Enterprise. The USS Flatley (FFG-21), commissioned in 1981, was named in his honor, with her homeport aboard Naval Station Mayport.



“Who could have made a bigger contribution to our profession? My dad was my hero and it will stay that way a long time. He has inspired a legacy within our family that we will keep going. We have a fourth generation fighter pilot and five in our family have commanded air wings or squadrons in combat,” said Flatley, III.



Judge Connie Scott, Nueces County Judge, attended the event as a member of the official party and a leader of the Corpus Christi community. Scott and Flatley, III, together, completed the ceremonial ribbon cutting on the steps of the newly dedicated building. Before the ribbon cutting, Scott addressed the crowd to discuss the legacy of Flatley and the relationship between the local community and naval air training.



“His [Flatley’s] passion for aviation safety helped to standardize flight operations and dramatically reduce mishaps rates. Vice Admiral Flatley is the ideal role model for building upon the proud heritage of Naval Aviation’s ability to produce capable and confident leaders,” said Scott.



Rear Adm. Richard Brophy, CNATRA, hosted the ceremony and unveiled the newly renamed building alongside Flatley, III.



“The spirit of Jimmy Flatley is about leadership and training our next generation of Naval Aviators, and we see that same passion with those who made today possible,” said Brophy. “The Vice Admiral James H. Flatley Building is our headquarters, where we direct the training of the next generation of naval warfighters, in excellence, ready to fight today’s fight and tomorrow’s. This service to our country embodies the very essence of the CNATRA mantra of Fly, Fight, Lead and Win. CNATRA is honored to have VADM Flatley’s legacy inspire the future of Naval Aviation training.”



Flatley, Jr., graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1929 and later reported for naval flight training in 1930 resulting in his designation as a Naval Aviator in April, 1931. He saw combat throughout World War II that resulted in numerous wartime decorations including the Navy Cross, the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with Combat “V,” the Distinguished Flying Cross with two Gold Stars, and the Bronze Star Medal and Commendation Ribbon, each with Combat “V,” and the Presidential Unit Citation Ribbon with five blue stars. After the war he served in many positions, including service as the Director of Training at the Naval Air Basic Training Command, Corpus Christi, Texas. He retired in June 2, 1958 and advanced to the rank of Vice Admiral on the basis of combat awards. He died just over a month later at the age of 52.



CNATRA trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality Naval Aviators who prevail in competition, crisis, and conflict. Headquartered at NAS Corpus Christi, CNATRA comprises five training air wings in Florida, Mississippi, and Texas, which are home to 17 training squadrons. In addition, CNATRA oversees the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels and the training curriculum for all fleet replacement squadrons.

