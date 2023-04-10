Fleet Readiness Center Southeast celebrates mentor award winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At a small ceremony, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) recently honored the recipients of the FRCSE Dora Quinlan Mentor Award and the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) National Mentor of the Year Award.



Petty Officer 1st Class Dalton R. Heater, assigned to FRCSE’s Detachment Mayport and recently retired, Stephen Adamczyk of the F35 Joint Program Office, earned the Dora Quinlan Award. FRCSE’s Production Lines Division Director, Clint Batten, won the NAVAIR National Mentor of the Year Award.



Mentors must be nominated by peers or mentees through a written nomination to be considered for the awards. The submissions must identify how the mentor improves morale and workforce retention and represent leadership, skill and productivity. The best mentors align their techniques to the Naval aviation mission.



“It’s my honor to recognize Clint Batten, AD1 Heater and Stephen Adamczyk,” said FRCSE’s Commanding Officer, Captain Grady Duffey. “These gentlemen have devoted time and invaluable resources to build others up, demonstrating their devotion to the betterment of the command and enterprise. Your commitment to others allows us to maintain a healthy workforce and Warfighter.”



While the NAVAIR and FRCSE awards are different, both recognitions are prestigious. Recipients take their place among the most distinguished mentors within the Naval Aviation Enterprise. Each recipient provided outstanding guidance and support to their subordinates or peers during the 2022 fiscal year.



Among other notable accomplishments, AD1 Heater was nominated for boosting morale, efficiency and showcasing leadership skills as the Power Plants Division Leading Petty Officer (LPO). He contributed to 13 career development boards as the Divisional Career Counselor, and led 29 fellow Sailors in restructuring the T700-GE-401C engine production processes, which resulted in a 44 percent increase in ready-for-issue MH-60 Seahawks.



“AD1 Heater’s dedication toward personal and professional development extends beyond the walls of the Power Plants Division,” said FRCSE Detachment Mayport’s Officer-in-Charge, Lieutenant Commander Gilbert C. Espinosa, and AD1 Heater’s nominator. “The Sailors in the Power Plants Division have been empowered to be more than technicians and have formed a cohesive team of professionals excited to mentor prospective gains. Their infectious spirits have continued to flourish outside of work, and team building has spread to weekend gatherings for bowling, barbecues and even baby showers.”



Stephen Adamczyk, former F35 Joint Program Office Prognostic Health Management (PHM) Sustainment Lead, pushed his mentees and subordinates to better themselves through higher education, knowledge of the program and clear, open communication and expectations.



Before Adamczyk’s retirement, Francis Kurth, F35 Joint Program Office Off-Board Prognostic Health Management (OBPHM) Lead, mentee and nominator, reaped the benefits of his commitment to employee betterment.



“Stephen was adamant since the day we went over my first performance plan that it was critical to my development to continue pursuing my college education,” said Kurth. “His guidance led me to take several courses, even while being challenged with limited free time, and to tailor those classes to meet the requirements for career advancement.”



Clint Batten, the NAVAIR National Mentor of the Year Award winner, has held many positions within FRCSE - from artisan to supervisor, production lead and director – to name a few.



Even as an artisan, Batten proved himself a leader, but as his career evolved, it became clear that he wouldn’t rise without extending a helping hand to those around him. He lifts others, providing enthusiastic mentorship that fosters leadership and employee betterment.



“Mr. Batten mentors his subordinate and peers by providing technical experience and soft skills,” said Veronica Amato, FRCSE’s Production Director and Batten’s nominator. “Regardless of his position over the years, he always finds ways to motivate, mentor and coach his co-workers and subordinates. He encourages his team to expand their skills by getting involved with programs or training, ensuring they develop as leaders.”



FRC Southeast is proud to cultivate a business that safeguards and values the unique mentor and mentee relationship. These connections ensure that the flow of knowledge fundamental to how the command conducts business is shared and preserved. Each FRCSE mentorship nurtures peer-to-peer support and employee development while continuing to shape an organization rich with potential.



All recipients were honored at a small awards ceremony held at FRCSE in January.



