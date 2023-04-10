Linebacker of the Week: Senior Airman Tanner Geil

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tanner Geil, a radio transmissions system operations technician assigned to the 36th Communications Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 5, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As a radio transmission system operations technician, Geil maintains a $2 million Mystic Star satellite communications suite that provides global communications capabilities. He maintains Andersen AFB’s $12.5 million land mobile radio system, a 46 radio air-to-ground radio network that supports Bomber Task Force missions and 22 annual exercises. Geil also sustains a Defense Meteorological Satellite suite that provides weather updates and allows Air Force weather agency crisis planning.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in June 2021, Geil has conducted a site survey for an antenna and radio installation for the 506th Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron. His efforts resulted in 148 flying hours for their refueling aircraft, 30 sorties and delivery of 844,000 pounds of fuel. He provided the first ever air-to-ground communications for Andersen’s Air Traffic Operations Center. This capability supported 1,100 flights and the transport of 8,000 tons of cargo, 22,500 passengers and medical evacuations for 108 patients. In support of Cope North 2022, Geil programmed 88 devices supporting five units and 250 aircraft. His actions led to the transport of 318 participants for the Humanitarian Aid and Disaster relief portion of the exercise.



“I like making stuff work,” said Geil. “It feels super rewarding when you’re troubleshooting an issue and you can’t figure it out and then it finally clicks and you do the right thing. That’s super satisfying.”



Geil is the squadron’s Sister Village Sister Squadron representative. He has rallied 69 volunteers for seven community events. His actions led to the building of a float for Guam’s 78 year Liberation Day parade, the distribution of 2,000 food packages to families in need and 1,000 pounds of waste removal from local beaches. Furthermore, as the unit’s physical training leader, he led 45 workout sessions for 100 members, administered 120 official fitness assessments and 25 fitness improved program sessions to avert eight failures.



“I’ve had great leaders that lead by example and so I try to do that as well,” said Geil. “If I wouldn’t do something, I wouldn’t make anyone else do it.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Geil!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 Story ID: 442437 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU