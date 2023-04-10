U.S. Army, Kuwaiti partners unveil 5 new joint warehouses

CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT – The 401st Army Field Support Brigade, located at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, and the U.S. Army’s Kuwaiti partners recently unveiled five new jointly funded logistics warehouses in support of Army Prepositioned Stock – 5.



APS are strategically placed sets of commodities, such as ammunition, prepositioned stocks and medical supplies, maintained by Army Sustainment Command. These sets are positioned around the world for Soldiers to draw and move out when needed, including in Kuwait, the location of APS-5.



A ribbon cutting ceremony was held March 29 to celebrate the completion of the warehouses. The 401st AFSB Commander Col. Thomas Boland; Transatlantic Army Corps of Engineers Commander Lt. Col. Richard Childers; U.S. Embassy Charge d' Affaires James Holtsnider; and Col. Naval Staff Abdullah Waleed Al-Zawawi from the Kuwaiti army were among those in attendance.



“We keenly understand the opportunities available to us and our Kuwaiti partners to help find solutions to the region’s most complex challenges to help build the capacity needed to deter and respond to regional threats and promote lasting stability for generations to come,” Childers said in opening remarks.



“These five warehouses are more than just storage facilities. They are a symbol of security and demonstrate achievable military integration and bilateral security cooperation,” he added. “These warehouses are the product of close collaboration between the Kuwaiti armed forces, the Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”



Boland said the warehouses, which cost $27 million, make up a total of 320,000 square feet. The usable space equates to just over 100 platforms per warehouse, for a total of 23 warehouses that the Army can now use to support their Care of Supplies in Storage mission.



“These warehouses will provide indoor protective storage from environmental elements to over 500 pieces of Army prepositioned rolling stock and materiel, increasing the Army’s ability to rapidly project combat power and deliver readiness to warfighters globally. These new warehouses are the new benchmark and a clear improvement to storing equipment outside in the desert-like environment,” he said.



The opening of these warehouses served to symbolize the partnership and commitment between the U.S. and Kuwait. The air-conditioned facilities will house both U.S. and Kuwaiti equipment, trucks and tanks.

