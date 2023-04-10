Fort McCoy’s LRC food-service team earns perfect score on inspection

Photo By Christopher Hanson | Members of the Fort McCoy food-service team, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership, and...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hanson | Members of the Fort McCoy food-service team, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership, and Roberta Sheffield and Franklin Booker with the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence at Fort Lee, Va., celebrate on March 31, 2023, at the Fort McCoy, (Wis.) Garrison Headquarters following the completion of the Army Food Management Assistance Team (FMAT) Inspection that was completed for the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Food Program Management Office and LRC Supply Subsistence Management Office. The FMAT inspection took place March 29-31 at Fort McCoy, said Fort McCoy Food Program Manager Andy Pisney. The FMAT inspects each installation food program every 18 months in the Continental United States and every 12 months in overseas locations. The objectives of the FMAT inspections are to assist in raising the quality of the installation food service program and to increase the effectiveness by identifying programs that are functioning well or that may require improvement. Sheffield and Franklin Booker inspected the Fort McCoy LRC Food Program. They inspected the Food Program Management Office, contract surveillance, communication, administration, subsistence, food safety/sanitation, nutrition, facilities and equipment, resource management, and modernization. Out of a total of 57 points available on the inspection, the Fort McCoy LRC Food Program received 57 points — a perfect score. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Hanson/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Employees supporting the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Food Program Management Office and LRC Supply Subsistence Management Office recently were part of an Army Food Management Assistance Team (FMAT) Inspection where upon completion the Fort McCoy team earned a perfect score from the inspection, officials said.



The FMAT inspection took place March 29-31 at Fort McCoy, said Fort McCoy Food Program Manager Andy Pisney.



“The FMAT inspects each installation food program every 18 months in the Continental United States and every 12 months in overseas locations,” Pisney said. “The objectives of the FMAT inspections are to assist in raising the quality of the installation food service program and to increase the effectiveness by identifying programs that are functioning well or that may require improvement.”



Roberta Sheffield and Franklin Booker with the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence at Fort Lee, Va., inspected the Fort McCoy LRC Food Program, Pisney said. They inspected the Food Program Management Office, contract surveillance, communication, administration, subsistence, food safety/sanitation, nutrition, facilities and equipment, resource management, and modernization.



“Out of a total of 57 points available on the inspection, the Fort McCoy LRC Food Program received 57 points, which is a first for us,” Pisney said.



Pisney said the success of the inspection was “an installation total effort.”



Following are some of the people he said who are crucial to the success of the entire program.



— Food Program Management Office and LRC Supply Subsistence Management Office: Pisney, Mary Hardie, Jim Gouker, Nancy Brown, Katie Olson, Kris Miner, Bill Weekley, and Scott Molle.



— Food service contractor, DCT Incorporated: Karyl Habeck, Amy Ely, Bryon Schuster, and the rest of their Warrior Restaurant management and staff.



— Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Master Planner Brian Harrie.



— Fort McCoy DPW Work Reception staff: Benjamin Milhaupt, Moriah Harter, Alexander Scholten and the shop’s Environmental Health Technician Gabriel Gamez.



— Veterinary Services Soldiers at Fort McCoy: Staff Sgt. Josue Vargas Perez, Sgt. Renthia Wreh, and Pfc. Courtney Williams.



This same team is well known for putting forth an excellent effort. At the end of fiscal year 2022 in September 2022, the team had finished a year that was nothing short of unprecedented. Whether it was supporting training operations throughout the fiscal year or supporting one of the largest food-service support missions ever at Fort McCoy during Operation Allies Welcome (OAW), the members of that food-service team had an exceptional year, Pisney said.



During OAW, Pisney said 31 of 34 Fort McCoy dining facilities were in use to support the operation for either feeding Afghans or Task Force personnel or were being used as Wi-Fi centers, classrooms, and more.



Overall, Pisney said the Food Program Management Office and Subsistence Supply Management Office ordered, received, issued, and receipted approximately $19.3 million in subsistence for the facilities feeding Afghan evacuees or serving as “grab-and-go” facilities.



“Our team also ordered and receipted 2,171,448 cans or bottles of water for the guests, and we sourced and cataloged 120 new subsistence items for guests in conjunction with Sysco Baraboo, LLC, and the Defense Logistics Agency-Troop Support,” Pisney said. “Items included Halal Certified Proteins and culturally acceptable foods.”



Then after OAW ended and training operations increased going into the spring and summer 2022, Pisney said his team stepped up and continued to do great work.



For feeding support of personnel from in-garrison and remote-site meals fed, for a Warrior Exercise there were 6,426 meals served. For a Combat Support Training Exercise there were 17,396 meals served. And for exercise Steel Dragon, there were 4,305 meals served, Pisney said citing statistics between June and August for feeding support by his team.



At the Subsistence Supply Management Office, in support of training between June and August 2022, the office delivered 13,302 cases of Meals, Ready-to-Eat; 49,338 meals via meal kits; 2,775 Unitized Group Rations; and 9,634 bags of ice.



“Meal kits are just a complete meal that requires no food-service preparation,” Pisney said. “The Unitized Group Rations require food-service capability — a food-service specialist — to prepare. These rations are configured in 50-person modules and contain meat, starch, vegetables, condiments, and beverages.”



Pisney said he’s always proud of his team.



“We have many unsung heroes, especially when you are talking about this team,” Pisney said. “Food service is a training enabler, and we don’t ever want it to be a distractor. The mission always comes first, and if we can support the mission without distracting from it — that’s perfect. I appreciate everything this team does. We are here to support. It’s our mission, and we always try to do the best we can.”



