Total Force immersion event with DEMA improves relationships, processes

Photo By Senior Airman Faith Barron | Representatives from the 436th Mission Support Group and the 512th MSG pose for a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Faith Barron | Representatives from the 436th Mission Support Group and the 512th MSG pose for a photo in front of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency Emergency Operations Center in Smyrna, Delaware, April 6, 2023. During the immersion event, DEMA was able to share best practices with Team Dover Airmen regarding preparedness for natural disasters, terrorism response, emergency operations center training, behavior threat analysis for school safety and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron) see less | View Image Page

Total Force representatives from the 436th Mission Support Group and the 512th MSG participated in an immersion event with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) in Smyrna, Delaware, April 6, 2023.



The immersion event included representation from DEMA’s six sections – operations, recovery, terrorism, technological hazards, school safety and logistics to brief Team Dover Airmen.



“These types of engagements allow for our subject-matter-experts to network with their state counterparts, possibly improving the Wing's capabilities to respond to internal and external threats,” said Master Sgt. Anna Reyes, 436th Contracting Squadron senior enlisted leader.



This event allowed DEMA to share best practices with Team Dover Airmen regarding preparedness for natural disasters, terrorism response, emergency operations center training, behavior threat analysis for school safety and community engagement.



“We can draw inspiration from understanding how one person can make a difference in affecting the mission and lives of countless others by becoming experts at their jobs, taking innovative approaches to explore out-of-the-box thinking, and by creating networking opportunities with experts in the industry,” said Reyes.



After establishing this partnership between organizations, there is an open pathway to explore opportunities to conduct and design future joint exercises, establish interoperability and improve processes.



“Delaware is a small, yet mighty, state with tight-knit communities throughout,” said Reyes. “Engagements, such as the DEMA immersion, can create small ripples which translate across a wide pool of resources at a strategic level for our agencies and for our families who call Delaware ‘home’ for the duration of their tours at Dover.”



After the briefings, the Airmen were able to experience a facility tour of DEMA, Delaware Department of Transportation emergency operations center and Delaware State Police headquarters.



Team Dover's partnership with DEMA enables our Airmen to be prepared for emergency situations at home station, which allows them to maintain readiness in support of the mission," said Col. Crystal Beach, 512th Mission Support Group commander. "When our Airmen are always ready, they will always deliver in support of our nation, allies and partners."