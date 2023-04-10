CENEODDIVE to Host Occupational Accreditation Team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- The Council on Occupational Education (COE) is scheduled to conduct a reaffirmation of accreditation for the Center for Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Diving (CENEODDIVE) June 20-22, 2023.



COE is a national accrediting agency committed to assuring quality and integrity in career and workforce training. COE is a nonprofit, voluntary membership organization serving post-secondary education and training institutions, centers and similar entities interested in the improvement of the workforce in the U.S. The award of accreditation is a status granted to a learning institution or program, which meets or exceeds stated criteria and standards of learning established by the council.



The reaffirmation process "assures that accredited federal educational institutions provide high quality technical and career training that is delivered with professional integrity through standardized criteria that facilitates student learning in accordance with fleet requirements," said Brent Wadsworth, CENEODDIVE learning standards officer.



The evaluation process includes an extensive self-study by the learning center and an intensive review by a visiting team of professional educators representing the COE member institutions from other states.



“CENEODDIVE is looking forward to hosting the COE team to evaluate the learning center and reaffirm that its students are receiving the best instruction and learning environment possible that satisfies the demands of the Navy. To ensure that CENEODDIVE meets that standard, this validation serves as the benchmark by which we hold ourselves accountable. We want to uphold that ideal in our rhetoric and how we train sailors,” said Matthew Grove, CENEODDIVE director of training.



In preparation for reaffirmation, CENEODDIVE is providing an opportunity for the public to comment on their qualifications for accreditation. Those wishing to comment should write to: Executive Director, Commission of the Council on Occupational Education, 7840 Roswell Road, Bldg. 300, Suite 325, Atlanta, GA 30350, or submit their comments via the Council website http://www.council.org. Persons making comments must provide their names and mailing addresses.



CENEODDIVE's mission is to execute secretary of the Navy responsibilities as the Department of Defense single manager for individual training in explosive ordnance disposal and diving. CENEODDIVE provides agile and adaptive training to all services, select countries and government entities, delivering knowledge to satisfy validated training requirements and improve Navy and joint force operational readiness.



For more information on CENEODDIVE, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CEODD/.



For additional information on the Naval Education and Training Command, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil.

