Reserve Health Readiness Program Services Determined by Branch

When it comes to priorities in military health care, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Mustin, chief of Navy Reserve, said, “Warfighting readiness is priority one.”



The Reserve Health Readiness Program, or RHRP, is a key enabler to that priority. Leaders across the services see the value of the program to support military readiness by maintaining key deployment requirements.



“Medical readiness is a critical component of each sailor’s warfighting readiness,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Joy Greer, U.S. Navy Reserve Force Surgeon, commander of Navy Reserve Forces Command.



The RHRP provides medical and dental services to all U.S. National Guard and Reserve service members, as well as active duty members enrolled in TRICARE Prime Remote. Though all service components offer RHRP services, except for the U.S. Space Force, not all offer the same benefits.



“The benefit is access to care by providing medical readiness services in remote locations,” said U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Dana Thomas, Coast Guard director of health, safety and work-life.



The RHRP focuses on giving service members the tools and health assessments they need to ensure they are ready for deployment or mobilization.



“It provides convenient and efficient medical readiness services to our Air Reserve and Air National Guard service members with minimal disruption to their civilian lives and military readiness,” said Dr. Aly Eisenhardt, Chief of Separation History and Physical Examination and Reserve Health Readiness Programs for the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency.



The RHRP maintains the readiness of service members through several services, including:

• Periodic health assessment

• Deployment health readiness assessment

• Mental health assessments

• Immunizations

• Dental services

• Vision assessments

• Hearing assessments

• Laboratory services

• Physical exams

• Separation and Retirement Health Physical Exam



Though there is a set list of services offered through the RHRP, each service component has the option to pick and choose services to offer their members.





Services Offered by Each Service Component



U.S. Army

Periodic health assessments, dental exams, laboratory services, hearing assessments, immunizations, and post-deployment health assessments.



U.S. Navy

Periodic health assessments, dental exams, laboratory services, hearing assessments, immunizations, and post-deployment health assessments.



U.S. Marine Corps

Periodic health assessments, dental exams, laboratory services, hearing assessments, immunizations, and post-deployment health assessments.



U.S. Air Force

Periodic health assessments, post-deployment health assessments, mental health assessments, dental exams, Hep-C testing, immunizations, and separation history and physical exams.



U.S. Coast Guard

Periodic health assessments, immunizations, dental health, laboratory services, separation physical, post-deployment health assessments, and occupational medicine surveillance exams.



U.S. Army National Guard

Periodic health assessments, immunizations, dental services, post-deployment health readiness assessment, physical exams, mental health exams, and laboratory services.



U.S. Army Reserve

Periodic health assessments, physical exams, post-deployment health assessments, dental, immunizations, laboratory services, hearing assessments, and vision screenings.



U.S. Marine Force Reserve

Periodic health assessments, post-deployment health assessments, dental, immunizations, laboratory services, mental health assessments, hearing assessments and visions screenings.



U.S. Navy Reserve

Periodic health assessments, post-deployment health assessments, physical exams, dental, immunizations, laboratory services, and mental health exams.



U.S. Air Force Reserve

Periodic health assessments, post-deployment health assessments, mental health assessments, dental exams, laboratory services, immunizations, and separation history and physical exams.



U.S. Air National Guard

Periodic health assessments, post-deployment health assessments, mental health assessments, dental exams, laboratory services, immunizations, and separation history and physical exams.



U.S. Coast Guard Reserve

Periodic health assessments, immunizations, laboratory services, separation physical, post-deployment health assessments, and occupational medicine surveillance exams.