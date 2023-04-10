A Sibling Legacy

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson | Five Pincince siblings are all current members of the 157th Air Refueling Wing April...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson | Five Pincince siblings are all current members of the 157th Air Refueling Wing April 1, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The Airmen have left their own unique legacy in each group on base and they continue to motivate and support one another as siblings, wingmen and fellow brothers and sisters in arms. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson) see less | View Image Page

A family legacy is represented in every current group at the 157th Air Refueling Wing.



Five Pincince siblings, from a family of nine children, all serve at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire.



“I was inspired to join the New Hampshire Air National Guard by the idea of being a part of something bigger than myself,” said Airman 1st Class Rebecca Pincince, an aerospace medical technician, with the 157th Medical Group. “And I saw all of my older siblings who had enlisted before me and how much they loved working at Pease.”



The oldest seven siblings have all served in the 157th ARW in the past decade.



“We all now understand the struggles of balancing not just a school-work life balance but the school-military-work life balance,” said Senior Airman Josh Pincince, a defender with the 157th Security Forces Squadron. “It’s cool being able to help each other out not just as siblings but as fellow brothers and sisters in arms.”



Rebecca, Rachel, Andrew and Josh are currently utilizing their tuition waivers from the Air National Guard to attend the University of New Hampshire. The three oldest brothers also graduated with their bachelor’s from UNH.



“Everyone who has graduated from high school has served and attended UNH," said Senior Airman Nathan Pincince, an aerospace ground equipment technician with the 157th Maintenance Group. “I initially didn’t want to do the same thing my brothers did so I went to school to play soccer but my school went bankrupt."



"My older brothers' experiences, the education benefits and the life and job experiences with the ANG made me reconsider," he explained. "I'll be reenlisting after I get back from [Airman Leadership School] not just for the education and healthcare benefits but the environment and the people too. I feel at home here and everyone feels like family."



On base, at school and at home each sibling is distinctly different in their interests and personalities.



“The Guard has given us the chance to maintain our own identities and fill our own niches on base,” said Airman 1st Class Rachel Pincince, an air transportation specialist with the 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron.



“We've all ended up in different career fields and different squadrons, so even though there's many of us, we get to have an individualized experience and make our own connections,” she added. “I love the simultaneous unity and individuality.”



The Airmen rarely work together, but often run into one another at UNH and at Pease. They all said their family is a huge support system, no matter the age differences or busy schedules.



“I always have someone I can talk to when I need it,” said Rebecca.



“We have shared experiences even if they’re not the exact same,” added Senior Airman Andrew Pincince, a services apprentice and Force Reconnaissance Support Team member, with the 157th Mission Support Group. "Even sharing a base with them is great. I think it’s really cool that I’m able to share this culture with my family. The legacy we hold on this base is something I really enjoy and am thankful to have.”



The ANG has given the siblings an opportunity to serve in a job they love, attain educational goals and serve their community in their own way, together.



“I know for almost all of us joining the military isn’t what we expected to do growing up,” said Josh. “But being in the military with my siblings is an experience I wouldn’t trade.”