Fort Hamilton Kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month

Vincent Dimaira, US Army Corp of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Domenica J. Hosein, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Fort Hamilton, and COL Brian A. Jacobs, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander, cut the cake at the Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month kick off Cake Cutting Event and Proclamation Signing held at the Garrison Community Club on March 31, 2023. The event brought together military, civilian personnel, and community members to emphasize the importance of fostering a safe and respectful environment while highlighting sexual assault prevention efforts within its workforce. (U.S. Army photo by Ephraim Rodriguez- Ft Hamilton Public Affairs Office)

"Self-defense training is a crucial skill that can save lives in dangerous situations," says the United States Army's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program, which emphasizes self-defense training to prevent sexual assault and harassment.'



On March 31st, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton marked the beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month (SAAPM), at Fort Hamilton Community Center, with a cake cutting and proclamation signing.



Throughout the month of April, SAAPM is observed, and Domenica J. Hosein, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for the Garrison has planned several events to train participants in preventing sexual harassment and assault within the workforce.



On March 5th, a self-defense class held at the Garrison gym was instructed by New York Army National Guard First Sergeant Ryan Bhoorasingh of the 24th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, a tenant unit located on Fort Hamilton.



During the session, 1SG Bhoorasingh highlighted the importance of situational awareness and self-defense skills in enhancing personal safety and building self-confidence. He demonstrated basic strikes and escapes tailored to participants of all skill levels.



"Self-defense skills are essential for everyone, regardless of gender or age," says 1SG Bhoorasingh. "Having the knowledge and ability to defend oneself can make all the difference in a dangerous situation."



The class also emphasized conflict resolution and de-escalation strategies. "Understanding body language, maintaining composure, and employing effective communication can often resolve disputes before they escalate into violence," added 1SG Bhoorasingh.



The Army's SHARP program also recognizes the importance of self-defense training in preventing sexual assault and harassment. "Self-defense training can provide individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to respond effectively to a potential assault," according to the Army's website.



"Self-defense training is important for everyone, especially in today's world," says Hosein. "Our goal is to empower participants with essential self-defense techniques and emphasize the importance of maintaining a high level of awareness in public spaces."



On April 6th, Mr. Obbie West, a motivational speaker, presented the installation with a spoken word performance regarding Bystander Intervention. The event aimed to promote personal safety and conflict resolution by providing participants with practical self-defense techniques and guidance on deescalating potential conflicts.



"As society continues to grapple with issues of personal safety and conflict resolution, self-defense training remains an important resource for individuals of all backgrounds and experiences," says 1SG Bhoorasingh. "By providing individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to protect themselves and others, we can create safer and more peaceful communities."