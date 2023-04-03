Lincoln, Nebraska, Native Serves Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

A Lincoln, Nebraska, native and 2020 graduate of Lincoln High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69).



Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Pa Lar joined the Navy in 2020 and is now forward-deployed aboard Milius to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“I was going to school at the time I joined the Navy, but I thought maybe I could do something better,” said Lar. “I’ve always enjoyed hands-on work and I wanted the opportunity to explore different places, so the Navy seemed like a really good fit.”



As a boatswain’s mate (BM), Lar works in the ship’s deck division, where he and his team are responsible for maintaining the ship inside and out, standing bridge and lookout watches, and repairing, maintaining and stowing hundreds of pieces of shipboard equipment.



“I didn’t really know too much about different Navy rates, but I was told seamen could eventually strike any rate they wanted,” said Lar. “But I fell in love with working with the BMs and really all of the history behind the rate. It’s one of the original rates and it’s one of the truest and most traditional representations of what it means to be a Sailor.”



According to Lar, his experience in the Navy has had a profound impact on his life, both personally and professionally.



“I’ve grown a lot as a person,” said Lar. “I’ve had the opportunity to go to a lot of places many people only imagine and I’ve met a lot of great people along the way. My time in the Navy has really helped me build a certain level of confidence where I’m not afraid to put myself out there in ways that can help me succeed.”



Lar offered a word of advice for those who are thinking about military service.



“It can be hard sometimes being away from family and friends, but there’s no need to fear that,” said Lar. “You meet a lot of great people and make a lot of great friends. It’s a wonderful opportunity and if you truly commit yourself, you can grow as a person and become the best Sailor you can be.”



Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

