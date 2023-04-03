USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

SAN DIEGO – USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) held a change of command ceremony in the ship’s well deck onboard Naval Base San Diego, April 7.



Cmdr. Gabriel Burgi assumed command from Cmdr. Eric Winn, which marked the end of a 19-month command tour for Winn, a native of San Antonio.



"It has been my absolute privilege to lead and serve the Sailors and Marines of Harpers Ferry,” said Winn, who thanked the crew during his parting remarks. “As a team, we have created a culture of success and have accumulated big wins throughout my time here. I am excited to watch Cmdr. Burgi lead this crew to even more success at sea.”



Under Winn’s command, Harpers Ferry completed a series of successful underway drills and exercises including Trident, Resolute Hunter, Distant Fury Stallion, Valiant Shield 22 and Steel Knight 23. The ship executed six amphibious operations, integrating with the 5th Battalion, 11th Marines, and 1st Marine Division and became the first amphibious dock landing ship in the fleet to certify for amphibious combat vehicle operations. Harpers Ferry earned the FY22 Retention Excellence Award and the FY23 Retention Excellence Award "Best in Class." The ship was awarded the Engineering/Survivability Red “E,” the Maritime Warfare Black “E” and the Logistics Management Blue “E,” as well as various warfare certifications.



Winn took command of Harpers Ferry in September 2021 and will next serve as the Surface Warfare Officer community manager in Millington, Tennessee.



Burgi, a native of Tehachapi, California, first enlisted in the Navy in 1997 and served as a submarine Torpedoman’s Mate. In 2002 he was selected for the Broadened Opportunity for Officer Selection and Training commissioning program. Burgi is a 2005 graduate of the University of Idaho and commissioned through the Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps program. In 2013, he earned a Master of Natural Resources degree from Oregon State University and in 2020 graduated with a Master of Arts in Military Operational Art and Science from the Air Command and Staff College.



Burgi served in four operational commands before reporting to Harpers Ferry as the executive officer in June 2021. This is his first assignment as commanding officer.



"It is my most humble pleasure to return to the Harpers Ferry as commanding officer,” said Burgi. “Cmdr. Winn is an amazing leader who has left a definitively inspirational legacy for me and the crew of the Navy's most accomplished amphibious ship to carry forward.”



Harpers Ferry is a cargo variant of the amphibious dock landing ship class bearing its name. It was launched Jan. 16, 1993, and commissioned Jan. 7, 1995. The ship is currently homeported at Naval Base San Diego.

