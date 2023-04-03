502nd Air Base Wing welcomes new Honorary Commanders

Photo By Thomas Coney | 502nd Air Base Wing held an honorary commanders’ hail and farewell ceremony, March...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Coney | 502nd Air Base Wing held an honorary commanders’ hail and farewell ceremony, March 31, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. This program promotes mission partner relationships between Joint Base San Antonio and the 502nd Air Base Wing and community leaders throughout the city of San Antonio and surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney/Released) see less | View Image Page

Members of the 502nd Air Base Wing Honorary Commanders’ Program from 2021 to 2023 gathered recently at the organization’s official hail and farewell ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland’s Gateway Club March 31.



The ceremony honored the civilian honorary commanders whose two-year tenure with the program had ended and also welcomed 21 new honorary commanders for 2023-2025.



The Honorary Commanders Program fosters strong community ties and promotes understanding of JBSA by pairing civic leaders from the San Antonio metropolitan area with military commanders and senior leaders from the 502nd ABW.



“I am beyond blessed to have the opportunity to participate in programs like the Honorary Commanders that help foster great relationships with the community while helping future leaders realize their dreams and accomplish great things,” said Willie Ng, Alamo Asian American Chamber of Commerce president and Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Blue Armor Security Services.



“I look forward to future interactions with the community and fellowship with other new Honorary Commanders,” Ng said. “I’m interested in learning more about what goes on at the different military installations. I would be thrilled to be a part of the JBSA mission and help the community better engage with military members stationed in San Antonio and throughout Texas.”



The program allows Air Force leaders to get a sense on the community concerns and helps civic leaders to gain further understanding of missions, policies, programs and people of the wing.



"It was an eye-opening experience to learn about the more than 260 missions that take place at Joint Base San Antonio that are essential to military operations throughout the nation and the world … that take place in our backyard," said Castle Hills Mayor JR Trevino.



"I would encourage every leader civic, community and business leader to consider participating in the Honorary Commanders program,” Trevino said. “As Military City USA, it is important that we actively work to build intentional relationships with our military counterparts. Each installation is its own ecosystem that many parallels to community it is in, and much can be learned from one another.”



During the next 12 months, Air Force leaders at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston will be inviting their honorary commander counterparts to attend unit functions, ceremonies, tours and other events. Civic leaders will also invite their military leader counterparts to business meetings, chamber of commerce gatherings, civic association socials and dinners.



“We will invite you to each of the four locations and show you all that branches throughout JBSA and outlining regions,” said Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, JBSA and 502nd ABW commander. “Let’s use our connections by virtue of sharing within your jobs and locations. Use it as a springboard to get to know JBSA and build relationships with your command teams.



“What we do is work together, build our partnerships both inside and outside the fence, in order to defend our nation,” Driggers added.