DLA Land and Maritime participates in JEDEC/SAE meetings

Members of the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Engineering and Technical Support Directorate joined national engineering industry leaders recently for the triannual JEDEC JC-13/SAE CE-11 and CE-12 committee meetings in San Antonio, Texas.



The JEDEC JC-13/SAE CE-11 and CE-12 committee meetings are some of the nation’s largest engineering council meetings, gathering participants from Defense Department agencies, military services, space agencies, high reliability parts manufacturers and suppliers, and major original equipment manufacturers.



JEDEC is a global leader in developing open standards for the microelectronics industry. The JEDEC JC-13 Committee is responsible for standardizing quality and reliability methodologies for solid state products used in military, space, and environments requiring special use condition capabilities beyond those of standard commercial practices; this includes long-term reliability and/or special screening requirements.



SAE International is an association of more than 128,000 engineers and related technical experts in the aerospace, automotive and commercial vehicle industries. The CE-11 Committee develops solutions to technical problems in the application, standardization, and reliability of passive parts in government electronics. The CE-12 Committee develops solutions to technical problems in the application, standardization, and reliability of solid-state devices in government electronics.



“These meetings directly support the Defense Standardization Program and the DLA Land and Maritime Document Standardization Division,” said Charles Saffle, who serves as chief of the division. “Staying up to date with industry product changes and advancements is critical and the JEDEC/SAE meetings ensure that this occurs.”



Topics of discussion included DLA Land and Maritime managed specifications, standards, and engineering documents. Many important technical engineering issues were considered concerning device requirements and testing that are used in DOD weapons and space agencies missions.



DLA Land and Maritime participants included subject matter experts from the Document Standardization Division and the Sourcing and Qualifications Division, both of which support DOD-wide missions under the Defense Standardization Program.



The DLA Land and Maritime Document Standardization Division is the largest of the DLA Preparing Activities in the Defense Standardization Program, creating and maintaining more than 17,000 military specifications, standards, handbooks, and engineering documents across 73 federal supply classes, Saffle said.



The DLA Land and Maritime Sourcing and Qualifications Division audits device manufacturers to meet the requirements of the military specifications, standards and engineering drawings prepared by the Document Standardization Division.



The JEDEC JC-13/SAE CE-11 and CE-12 committee meetings were separate meetings years ago but DLA, JEDEC and SAE agreed to merge their meetings to be more efficient, Saffle said.



“DLA military documents are consensus documents and having all parties meet together reduces the amount of time required to vet changes and revisions and ensure a smooth coordination process,” he said. “Savings, in time alone, can be counted in years in some cases.”



The next meetings will be held May 15 – 18 in Portland, Oregon, and Sept. 11 - 14 in downtown Columbus. Each year, the September meetings are held in Columbus to allow for maximum participation of all DLA Document Standardization Division and Sourcing and Qualifications Division associates.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 16:48 Story ID: 442288 Location: OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Land and Maritime participates in JEDEC/SAE meetings, by Cindy Pray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.