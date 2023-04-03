Four slated for induction into 2023 DLA Land and Maritime Hall of Fame

Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins has announced the 2023 inductees into the organization’s Hall of Fame.



“Since its inception in 2005, the DLA Land and Maritime Hall of Fame has sought to honor inspiring past associates who embodied our values and built upon our civil service heritage in support of the warfighter,” she said in a workforce-wide announcement Monday. “Their character as outstanding leaders, respected mentors and formidable subject matter experts set [this year’s inductees] apart as legacy leaders within their respective organizations.”



Inductees are:



Daniel Bell, former site director, DLA Installation Management – Columbus.

Kimberly Burtrum, former lead management analyst, Maritime Supplier Operations, DLA Land and Maritime.

Daniel Neidert, former supervisory customer relationship specialist, Maritime Customer Operations, DLA Land and Maritime.

Charles Palmer, former director, DLA Land and Maritime Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity.



The new members will be inducted May 31 at the Operations Center Auditorium on Defense Supply Center Columbus.

