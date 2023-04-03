Former acquisition executive receives DOD ‘Legend’ award

Former Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Acquisition Executive Milton Lewis earned the 2022 Pricing and Contracting Legends Award during the Senior Contracting Leaders Summit March 30.



The award, established in 2013, is presented by the Office of the Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment’s Defense Pricing and Contracting branch annually to honor leaders at all levels within the Defense Department’s acquisition and contracting community who embody inspirational leadership and mentorship in execution of their duties.



Lewis is a retired member of the Senior Executive Service and was the first acquisition executive in DLA Land and Maritime’s history. He was unable to attend the presentation, and current DLA Land and Maritime Acquisition Executive Mark Brown accepted the award on his behalf.



Lewis and co-recipient Yvette Krasts, pricing division chief for Army Contracting Command – Redstone Arsenal, were selected from a list of nominees as the individuals Department leaders believe best exemplify the contracting wisdom and values characterized by esteemed leaders.



“Their commitment to the professional development and mentorship of the workforce, effective collaboration, and creative leadership, make them two of the most influential and respected leaders within the Department of Defense acquisition and contracting community,” said Defense Pricing and Contracting Principal Director John Tenaglia in a memo announcing their selection.



The entirety of Lewis’ career was spent in support of national defense, beginning with a distinguished 29-year Army career, and including several years in a key position within the defense industry before shifting to the federal civilian workforce. Lewis retired from DLA Land and Maritime in 2017, having served as the organization’s Acquisition Executive since 2008.



Key initiatives that marked his DLA career included establishing the Strategic Supplier Alliance Program to strengthen defense industry relationships; inspiring hundreds of acquisition professionals to receive Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act certifications; and championing the First Destination Transportation and Packaging Initiative that integrated multiple DLA supply chains with transportation providers, the Defense Contract Management Agency and the military services.



Lewis left DLA Land and Maritime with a legacy of acquisition excellence, strategic warfighter support and meaningful collaboration.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 16:22 Story ID: 442282 Location: OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former acquisition executive receives DOD ‘Legend’ award, by Kristin Molinaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.