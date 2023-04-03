Army National Guard Soldiers receive medal from Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Photo By Steven Stover | WASHINGTON –Soldiers from the 125th Cyber Protection Battalion (CPB), S.C. Army...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | WASHINGTON –Soldiers from the 125th Cyber Protection Battalion (CPB), S.C. Army National Guard, received the Marche de Diekirch medal from her Excellency Nicole Bintner-Bakshian, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to the United States, at the Embassy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Washington, April 5. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON –Soldiers from the 125th Cyber Protection Battalion (CPB), S.C. Army National Guard, received the Marche de Diekirch medal from her Excellency Nicole Bintner-Bakshian, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to the United States, at the Embassy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Washington, April 5.



The 125th CPB is currently deployed to Fort George G. Meade, Md., and Fort Gordon, Ga., as part of Task Force Echo (TFE) under the operational control of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade and conducts cyberspace operations in support of U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and the Cyber Mission Force (CMF).



Marche Internationale De Diekirch is an international march, originally organized by the Luxembourg Army in 1968. The annual event consists of a 20k, 40k and even the 80k hike, and the foreign medal is authorized for Soldiers to accept and wear on their dress uniforms.



According to Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Larkin, the battalion’s senior enlisted leader, the award ceremony – at the Luxembourg Embassy in Washington, with the foreign medals presented by the ambassador – has been a highlight of the Soldier’s deployment.



“Events like this one offer an opportunity to reflect and remember that Luxembourg and the United States are steadfast allies and close partners through our joint commitment to peace, security and promoting shared values of respect for human rights and democracy. This relationship is deeply rooted in feelings of gratitude towards the US soldiers who liberated Luxembourg twice from foreign oppression in 1918 and in 1945, and in appreciation to all those who contributed to Luxembourg becoming the free and prosperous country it is today”, said Ambassador Bintner-Bakshian.



The TFE VII formation, primarily assigned to the 125th CPB, is composed of ARNG Soldiers from South Carolina, California, Michigan, and Ohio, with additional Soldiers in the Task Force from Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. TFE VII is commanded by Lt. Col. Daniel Byrnside, commander of the 125th CPB, with Larkin as the senior enlisted leader.



“The Marche de Diekirch was a great opportunity for us to build camaraderie as a team, and being presented with the medal by the ambassador was a very unique experience, as well as the hospitality shown to us by the Luxembourg Embassy,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Justin Bailey. “This was a once in a career opportunity and I’m very grateful for everyone who made it happen!”