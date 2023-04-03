A flag for Sgt. Walter Leman Messley

Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | Surrounded by family and friends, last month, 94-year-old Sgt. Walter Leman Messley...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | Surrounded by family and friends, last month, 94-year-old Sgt. Walter Leman Messley celebrated his birthday and he had one final wish - to have his service and legacy honored one last time with his loved ones. On Sunday, April 2, 2023, two members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s Honor Guard joined Messley’s family and friends at Meridian Meadows Transitional Care to honor his service with a flag-folding ceremony and present him with his own U.S. flag in recognition of his service. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur) see less | View Image Page

Surrounded by family and friends, last month, 94-year-old Sgt. Walter Leman Messley celebrated his birthday and he had one final wish - to have his service and legacy honored one last time with his loved ones.



On Sunday, April 2, two members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s Honor Guard joined Messley’s family and friends at Meridian Meadows Transitional Care to honor his service with a flag-folding ceremony and present him with his own U.S. flag in recognition of his service.



Messley sat with pride showing in his eyes while wearing an old World War II uniform top. Although WWII had all but ended by the time he joined and the jacket he wore did not display his actual rank, it had significant meaning to him.



The old WWII uniform, which was not easy to find this many years later, had been given to him by a loved one and reminds him of his time in the service. Military service has always been prominent in his family with many family members serving before and after him. He is proud of his service and his family’s dedication to this county.



Looking up to his brother Linton, who served in WWII, Messley followed in his footsteps by joining the military as soon as he was old enough. Messley enlisted into the Idaho National Guard on April 18, 1949.



During his time in the Idaho National Guard, Messley was a communications chief, achieving the rank of sergeant when he was honorably discharged on Nov. 19, 1951, from the 116th Armored Cavalry in Buhl, Idaho.



Messley did not get the chance to serve any combat time overseas, as WWII ended right before he joined and his division was never called during his time in service, but he was part of the Army’s recovery and rebuilding efforts after the devastation of that conflict. He has plenty of stories and memories of his service, which he enjoys sharing with others.



Messley and his late wife, Inez, were married for 74 years and had four daughters together. The youngest daughter, Rena Alexander, contacted the Idaho National Guard regarding his last wish.



In addition to serving his country, Messley served his community at the Burley Police Department from 1980 until 1986.