167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight April 2023

Airman 1st Class Avah Rivera is a personnel specialist for the 167th Force Support Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for April 2023.

As a personnel specialist, Rivera is responsible for creating, maintaining and auditing personnel records of military members. She provides to Airmen essential information regarding benefits and assignments and gives Airmen the counsel and resources they need to help them achieve their long-term career goals.

“Airman 1st Class Rivera has played a pivotal role in personnel’s overall customer service success and continues to do so day in and day out,” said Chief Master Sgt. Robert Bowers, 167th Force Support Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader. “She is constantly bettering herself and the wing with her willingness to help, can-do attitude and top-notch customer service. She is always willing to share her innovative ideas that have proven successful both in customer service and personnel duty processes. A1C Rivera is learning at an incredible rate, highly motivated, and paving a great path for our FSS Airmen to follow and embody.”



Hometown: Hagerstown, MD

Job Title: Personnel

How long have you served in the unit? Two years

My job here is important because: I aid service members and their families with updating their personal information, assisting them with any questions or concerns, and make sure they are mission ready at all times.

Civilian job: Substitute teacher and Volleyball Coach

Education: Currently a college student at Shepherd University

Hobbies: I love to play sports, paint, and travel.

Goals: My goal is to become a well-rounded, well informed Air Force member. I want to graduate with my bachelor’s in education and become an elementary teacher within the next few years. My overall goal is being able to efficiently help my fellow service members, co-workers, and friends to the best of my ability and make a difference in our education system.

I am proudest of: Joining the military at 18, attending a university, and working as a substitute teacher and volleyball coach.

People may be surprised to know this about me: I am able to communicate in American Sign Language.

The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: Attending our gala, combat dinning in, and the morale volleyball games.

One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: It is impossible to know everything, but it is possible to learn, adapt, and be flexible.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Don’t be afraid to volunteer and take on new experiences. The best memories come from the most unexpected moments.

The best thing about working with my team is: the support and guidance they have provided me. They made me feel welcome and never hesitate to teach me something new or invite me to spend time with them.

