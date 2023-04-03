OHARNG Soldiers compete in 2023 State Best Warrior Competition

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Fourteen Soldiers competed in the 2023 Ohio Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield in Newton Falls, Ohio, from March 30 to April 2, 2023. The events tested Soldiers’ abilities and pushed them to their limits — tactically, physically and mentally, all with the goal of obtaining the title of OHARNG Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year.



Sgt. 1st Class Justin Landerman, air missile defense crewmember, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 174th Air Defense Brigade, won NCOY, while Pfc. Max Walls, military police officer, 324th Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, took home the title of SOY.



"The thing I'm most proud of is seeing the warrior spirit here," said Command Sgt. Maj. Sheldon Chambliss, Ohio Army National Guard state command sergeant major. "We have competitors from each of the six brigades who are competing, and what I see is really a warrior spirit [and] a competition that is providing esprit de corps — not only at the brigade — but here at the state[-level] as well."



Earlier this year, individual brigade competitions took place to find the best-of-the-best to compete, resulting in five OHARNG brigades representing the state during the competition. The Soldiers were tested on 12 different events over four days including the Army Combat Fitness Test followed by a written test — testing mental agility; weapons qualification; water survival; Army Warrior Tasks including radios, weapons and medical lanes; land navigation; modified Expert Physical Fitness Assessment; stress-shoot; appearance boards in dress uniforms; Bradley ride; and a 12-mile ruck march. Not only did the competitors face the already demanding events, but they also handled them in unfavorable weather conditions consisting of high winds, rain and freezing temperatures.



For Soldiers such as Landerman, who has a background as a police officer on the civilian side, the multi-day event may seem like no great feat, but he strives to maintain a greater level of physical readiness by participating in other physically demanding events.



"I'm a triathlon athlete and a marathon runner," Landerman said. "So I'm already kind of ready … because they're a lot more physical."



However, Landerman still had to practice for other events he knew he may not excel.



"What I took most time getting ready for was the ruck march because I'm not used to running or walking that far with that much weight on my back," he added.



Landerman said this was a good chance for him to set an example for his troops and show them how far they can push themselves. While he enjoyed the BWC and getting to know the other competitors, Landerman said he is most proud of the representation from the other units and the esprit de corps.



That feeling was mutual among the competitors and Walls echoed his sentiments.



"I am probably most proud of, honestly, everybody here," Walls said. "Everybody has been pushed to their limits. They've already tried their best no matter how they finished. I could tell everybody was just moving; nobody wanted to lose, and everybody was giving their heart. So, I'm proud of everybody here."



Walls and Landerman now have the opportunity to represent Ohio and compete at the Region IV Army National Guard BWC in May 2023, which will be hosted in Ohio for the first time since the creation of the competition. Overall, the Soldiers who finished the competition demonstrated resilience and preparedness as Soldiers, as well as dedication to the Army Values.



The OHARNG BWC competitors included:



-Sgt. 1st Class Justin Landerman, air missile defense crew member, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 174th Air Defense Brigade



-Pvt. Madysen Lecomte, air defense battle management system operator, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 174th Air Defense Brigade



-Staff Sgt. Christopher Hoffman, technical engineer, Alpha Company, 5th Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Regiment, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade



-Spc. Ethan Malone, technical engineer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 16th Engineer Brigade



-Sgt. Jordan Pryor, automated logistical specialist, 1137th Signal Company, 216th Engineer Battalion, 16th Engineer Brigade



-Spc. Joshua Schoch, horizontal construction engineer, 1192nd Engineer Company, 112th Engineer Battalion, 16th Engineer Brigade



-Sgt. Jordan Dirr, military police officer, 324th Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command



-Spc. Andrew Shay, military police officer, 323rd Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command



-Pfc. Max Walls, military police officer, 324th Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command



-Sgt. Tyler Sherrard, infantryman, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 145th Armored Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team



-Pfc. Kyle Schroeder, infantryman, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 145th Armored Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team



-Sgt. Jabari Prempeh, combat medic, 684th Medical Company, 371st Special Troops Battalion, 371st Sustainment Brigade



-Sgt. Jacob Smith, wheeled vehicle mechanic, 212th Maintenance Company, 371st Special Troop Battalion, 371st Sustainment Brigade



-Spc. Joseph Clarke, motor transport operator, 1486th Transportation Company, 112th Motor Transport Battalion, 371st Sustainment Brigade



