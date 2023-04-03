Chief of Naval Intelligence Visits CIWT and NIOC Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Rear Adm. Mike Studeman, Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, visited the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, and Navy Information Operations Center (NIOC) Pensacola on Mar. 30, 2023.



Capt. Christopher Bryant, commanding officer, CIWT, hosted a roundtable discussion with Studeman and were joined by Cmdr. Colleen Hanbury, commanding officer, NIOC Pensacola, and Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Furst, executive officer, IWTC Corry Station, to discuss a wide range of information warfare training developments and initiatives.



During the discussion, Studeman encouraged the use of technology and leveraging subject matter experts in the fleet to keep course content current and to inject a sense of reality for the students.



“Periodically connecting with practitioners out in the Fleet and Joint Force will make the materials they are studying highly relevant,” remarked Studeman. “Students will see how their knowledge will be applied against real world challenges and serious missions. That should motivate them to study harder knowing the stakes and the import of their role in the Navy. A glimpse at reality will bring a sense of personal accountability for learning, knowing they will soon be out with commanders counting on them to be at their best.”



Later that day, NIOC Pensacola hosted Studeman and the wider Pensacola-based information warfare community as Studeman provided a briefing on the Great Power Competition in the Pacific. Following the briefing, Studeman held a question-and-answer session with junior information warfare officers.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

