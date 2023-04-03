Hohenfels firefighters meet, greet community's youngest members

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Theresa Hecht, right, a fire...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Gatchell | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Theresa Hecht, right, a fire inspector with the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Directorate of Emergency Services, shows off the fireproof pants she and other firefighters must don when facing extreme heat. Members of the fire prevention team visited the Child Development Center April 4, 2023 at USAG Bavaria - Hohenfels to familiarize the young children with them in case the children ever were in an emergency situation and needed their aid. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Members of the fire prevention team visited the Child Development Center April 4, 2023 at USAG Bavaria - Hohenfels to meet the young children.



The goal of the visit was to familiarize the children with the firefighters, on whom they would rely in case an emergency situation were to occur.



To accomplish this familiarization, at one station Theresa Hecht, a fire inspector with the team, donned her heavy protective gear to show the young children that it is just a person underneath wearing heavy breathing apparatuses. At another station outside, Michaela Linseisen took children -- along with their caretakers -- into the basket of the cherry picker, the vehicle the fire department uses to conduct upper story rescues.



The event coincidentally took place during Month of the Military Child, a time to remember the important role of children as part of the strength of the military Family.