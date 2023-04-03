Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hohenfels firefighters meet, greet community's youngest members

    Pants not on fire

    Photo By Bryan Gatchell | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Theresa Hecht, right, a fire...... read more read more

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    04.07.2023

    Story by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Members of the fire prevention team visited the Child Development Center April 4, 2023 at USAG Bavaria - Hohenfels to meet the young children.

    The goal of the visit was to familiarize the children with the firefighters, on whom they would rely in case an emergency situation were to occur.

    To accomplish this familiarization, at one station Theresa Hecht, a fire inspector with the team, donned her heavy protective gear to show the young children that it is just a person underneath wearing heavy breathing apparatuses. At another station outside, Michaela Linseisen took children -- along with their caretakers -- into the basket of the cherry picker, the vehicle the fire department uses to conduct upper story rescues.

    The event coincidentally took place during Month of the Military Child, a time to remember the important role of children as part of the strength of the military Family.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 05:02
    Story ID: 442223
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hohenfels firefighters meet, greet community's youngest members, by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Pants not on fire
    Masking up
    Fighting fire with knowledge
    Pick-me-up
    Cherry picture

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    IMCOM-E
    USAG Bavaria
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT