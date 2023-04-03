Experts say supporting military parents is a team effort that contributes to child abuse prevention

Photo By Jenn DeHaan | Each April, the Department of Defense recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month. This...... read more read more Photo By Jenn DeHaan | Each April, the Department of Defense recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month. This year’s campaign is to raise awareness about the many resources available to parents and let them know how much the Army community supports them. see less | View Image Page

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – Feeling stressed and overwhelmed can be a common occurrence for any parent; however, the transient military life can add another layer of strain.



Each April, the Department of Defense recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month. This year’s theme is “MilParents Rock” with the tagline, “Rock-solid Families start here.” According to Fort Knox Family Advocacy Program manager Lisa Stewart, there are many Army resources designed to aid parents and contribute to child abuse prevention.



“By providing them with community and peer support,” said Stewart, “we are providing parents with tools to rock their parenting journey.”



Army Community Service programs like FAP offer many accessible resources parents can utilize to assist them. However, other services like Child and Youth Services and Department of Defense Education Activity schools also provide parents a comprehensive support system.



CYS coordinator Rayceil Oggs explained how beneficial it is for parents to not only make use of the services they provide but also recognize what the caregivers offer.



“It’s important for parents to view us as their partners,” said Oggs. “I think developing and establishing that partnership is so crucial.”



Oggs said if parents understand CYS workers are their allies, they will feel all the more supported and experience less stress. She pointed out one particular factor that can help parents see it as an alliance.



“Many of our caregivers and managers are also military spouses or married to retirees, so they have lived that life,” said Oggs. “It makes a world of difference for parents to embrace our help in caring for their children.”



According to Oggs, CYS workers receive regular instructions to help ensure they have abundant awareness of the important role they play.



“We work very closely with Army Community Service to train all of our staff annually on child abuse prevention,” said Oggs. “We all then know what child abuse is and how to report it, and we’re committed to preventing it.”



In addition to CYS employees, Fort Knox school liaison Brenda Weatherington said all DODEA teachers also receive the training.



“We’re all mandated reporters that work with children,” said Weatherington. “We have the same trainers and partnership with ACS so that training is seamless across the board.”



Weatherington said by equipping those who work with children with prevention tools such as coping strategies, they can then share those tools with parents. She added both CYS caregivers and DODEA teachers are in a unique position to help parents know they’re not alone and feel heard.



“Building a relationship with our Families goes deep,” said Weatherington. “Having that trust is a way of making sure they have a safe space to have a conversation when they need to.”



Oggs also stressed the importance of building relationships with parents, as well as empowering them to be advocates for children, too.



“We also provide information to the parents so that they know they can report abuse as well,” said Oggs. “We are committed to keeping children safe, and child abuse prevention is a big part of that safety net.”



Stewart said this year’s prevention campaign focus is truly to let parents know they have a community of support and many resources behind them. With easy access to other resources online through Military OneSource, she urged parents to never hesitate to reach directly out to Family Advocacy.



“The FAP office is staffed with compassionate professionals who care about the safety and well-being of those in the military community,” said Stewart. “They’re here to help Families thrive in military life and support those who are struggling with any issue.”



According to Stewart, the hope is that by raising awareness about prevention, instances of child abuse and neglect will be reduced. Oggs agreed, adding there’s always a source of support nearby.



“Don’t feel hesitant about coming to us with concerns,” Oggs said, “because we’re all in this together for the children – and they’re so very precious.”