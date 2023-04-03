340th FTG conducts natural disaster response exercise

Photo By Jet Fabara | Shane MacDonald (center), 340th Flying Training Group Emergency Manager, asks 340th...... read more read more Photo By Jet Fabara | Shane MacDonald (center), 340th Flying Training Group Emergency Manager, asks 340th FTG personnel questions after conducting a natural disaster response exercise held Mar. 29, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The drill tested the unit’s ability to validate notification and communication processes, facility emergency action plan or organization’s emergency checklists, shelter operations, and personnel accountability. see less | View Image Page

The 340th Flying Training Group conducted a natural disaster response exercise in conjunction with Joint Base San Antonio Mar. 29, 2023, consisting of exercise weather messages and a natural disaster response exercise, or NDRE, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., throughout JBSA.



“The purpose of the exercise was to validate notification and communication processes, a facility emergency action plan, organization’s emergency checklists, shelter operations, and personnel accountability,” said Shane MacDonald, 340th Flying Training Group Emergency Manager. “This tornado scenario exercise was also intended to trigger occupants to shelter in predesignated locations in facility to protect themselves and others.”



Natural disasters such as tornadoes can occur at any time of the year, but severe weather such as thunderstorms are more likely to occur during the spring or early summer months.