Army Capability Manager for Intelligence Sensors changes charter

Courtesy Photo | Col. William T. Adams, outgoing director of Army Capability Manager for Intelligence Sensors, addressed those in attendance during a change of charter ceremony at Fitch Auditorium at Alvarado Hall March 31. Col. Jason Meisel is the new director of Army Capability Manager – Intelligence Sensors (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. James Thomas).

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — The Army Capability Manager for Intelligence Sensors, Army Futures Command, held a change of charter ceremony at Fitch Auditorium at Alvarado Hall March 31.



Maj. Gen. Tony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, presided over the ceremony.



“As a Centralized Selection List position, the director of Army Capabilities Manager - Intelligence Sensors, is a crucial billet for the Army. The ACM-IS director is important to the Army because deep sensing to support long-range precision fires is the number one Army gap in conducting large-scale combat operations,” Hale said. “To address this problem, ACM-IS enables Army Intelligence modernization activities to support the Army in conducting Multi-Domain Operations across the competition continuum against peer competitors.”



Hale said that Intelligence has long been a multi-domain warfighting function, integrating and synchronizing collection from all domains to support situational understanding and decision-making across echelons and Col. William T. Adams was integral in generating solutions for the Army.



As the outgoing Army Capability Manager – Intelligence Sensors director, Adams thanked everyone for attending the ceremony, and said he was most proud of the ACM Intel Sensors team creating irreversible momentum in the HADES and Terrestrial Layer System program, driving modernization for Army Intelligence.



“Even the [Secretary of the Army] was recently quoted talking about these programs as our path to deep sensing,” Adams said.



After the charter was passed to Col. Jason Meisel, the new director of the Army Capability Manager – Intelligence Sensors, acknowledged the importance of the organization’s efforts on deep sensing, multi-domain operations, and the Intelligence warfighting functions ability to support winning in future conflicts should the nation require it.



“Since winning does matters, Maj. Gen. Hale, thank you again for this humble opportunity,” Meisel said.



Prior to being assigned as the director of the Army Capability Manager – Intelligence Sensors, Meisel served as the Director of the Office of the Chief of Military Intelligence, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.