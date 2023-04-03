Walter Reed enters sustainment phase of MHS GENESIS

Photo By Vernishia Vaughn | Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) leadership, MHS GENESIS team...... read more read more Photo By Vernishia Vaughn | Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) leadership, MHS GENESIS team members, and staff unite to usher in MHS GENESIS during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mar. 25. MHS GENESIS is being implemented across the Military Health System, replacing the TRICARE Online Patient Portal, providing beneficiaries with direct access to their medical records and the ability to communicate with their health care provider from anywhere at any time. The implementation of MHS GENESIS at Walter Reed is a significant milestone in the modernization of military healthcare. With the latest technology, the system eases the burden on healthcare professionals, enabling them to prioritize providing high-quality care to military personnel, veterans, and families continuously. see less | View Image Page

Bethesda, MD (April 6, 2023): In less than one month, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) has entered the sustainment phase of the Department of Defense’s(DOD) electronic health record (EHR), MHS GENESIS.



The MHS GENESIS sustainment phase usually begins one month after a military medical facility has undergone MHS GENESIS deployment and Post Go-Live.



“Reaching sustainment phase of the MHS GENESIS implementation is an exciting milestone for us,” said Erica Rosario, DHA- Health Informatics Division, End User Engagement. “ This marks a move from our End Users understanding the system, to confidently being able to use it, resulting in true adoption.”



Rosario also shared that reaching this milestone was critical for the team, and that throughout the sustainment phase, Walter Reed providers and staff will continue to receive full support as they work with these new workflows, processes, and other procedures, within MHS GENESIS.



In the upcoming weeks, providers and staff will be participating in At-the-Elbow training support and MHS GENESIS Sustainment Workshops, where they will learn more about sustainment responsibilities.



MHS GENESIS is a critical component for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s efforts with continuing to provide excellent care and services for our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families across the Military Health System.



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is one of the nation's largest and most renowned military medical centers. Recently dubbed "The Nation's Medical Center," we represent the joining of the "Best of the Best" in military medicine when National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center came together in September of 2011, to form Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as decreed by the Base Realignment and Closure law of 2005.



About MHS GENESIS

MHS GENESIS is the Department of Defense's new electronic health record. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will provide the DOD's 9.6 million beneficiaries and 205,000 medical providers with a single, integrated health record across the continuum of care – deployed and at home and eventually, through the transition to the Department of Veterans Affairs.



• MHS GENESIS is deploying in 23 "waves" across the Military Health System with full deployment anticipated at the end of calendar year 2023. MHS GENESIS is currently operational at 103 military hospitals and clinics.

• In 2022, MHS GENESIS deployed to eight waves at 45 military hospitals and clinics in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

• In 2023, MHS GENESIS will deploy to 46 military hospitals and clinics in nine waves in Delaware, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and numerous installations overseas.