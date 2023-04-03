Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyster plants pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Story by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Army Health Clinic staff gathered on Monday, April 3, to "plant" a garden of blue pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month at the front entrance of the clinic. The blue pinwheel, a national symbol for child abuse prevention, represents the happy, carefree childhoods all children deserve.

    During the pinwheel planting, leadership emphasized the role everyone plays in ensuring that children have positive experiences and ensuring families have the resources they need. The community will find other pinwheel gardens across the installation this month, helping to bring awareness and show support to stop Child Abuse.

    For more information and resources, reach out to the Family Advocacy Program (FAP) team and the Educational & Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) team at Lyster. To learn more visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.

