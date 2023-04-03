Lyster plants pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic staff gathered on Monday, April 3, to "plant" a garden of...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic staff gathered on Monday, April 3, to "plant" a garden of blue pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month at the front entrance of the clinic. The blue pinwheel, a national symbol for child abuse prevention, represents the happy, carefree childhoods all children deserve. see less | View Image Page

Lyster Army Health Clinic staff gathered on Monday, April 3, to "plant" a garden of blue pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month at the front entrance of the clinic. The blue pinwheel, a national symbol for child abuse prevention, represents the happy, carefree childhoods all children deserve.



During the pinwheel planting, leadership emphasized the role everyone plays in ensuring that children have positive experiences and ensuring families have the resources they need. The community will find other pinwheel gardens across the installation this month, helping to bring awareness and show support to stop Child Abuse.



For more information and resources, reach out to the Family Advocacy Program (FAP) team and the Educational & Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) team at Lyster. To learn more visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.