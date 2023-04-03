Belvoir Hospital leaders sign Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation

FORT BELVOIR, VA. (April 4, 2023) --In a show of esprit de corps while surrounded by hospital and community members, the Belvoir Hospital’s uniformed senior leadership teams signed a proclamation designating April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month April 4, 2023.
Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members.
Observed as an opportunity to promote education and the prevention of sexual violence, SAAPM traces its history to the 1970s, when activists first began organizing on a national scale to reduce sexual assault and violence against women. Advocates fought tirelessly to bring a topic once taboo for public discussion out of the shadows and shed light on the widespread problem of sexual assault.
In 1994, after a long campaign, Congress passed the Violence Against Women Act, the first legislation to require law enforcement to treat domestic violence as a crime and not a private matter.
The Department of Defense observes SAAPM to emphasize the need for individuals at all levels to commit to preventing sexual violence and to bolster prevention, increase reporting, and promote advocacy for a safer DoD Community.
