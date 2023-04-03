Belvoir Hospital leaders sign Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation

Photo By Reese Brown | FORT BELVOIR, VA. (April 4, 2023) --In a show of esprit de corps and surrounded by...... read more read more Photo By Reese Brown | FORT BELVOIR, VA. (April 4, 2023) --In a show of esprit de corps and surrounded by Team Members, the hospital’s senior leadership teams from its uniformed services signed a proclamation designating April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month April 5, 2023. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. The Belvoir Hospital is a 120-bed, 1.3 million-square-foot military community hospital that serves a regional population of 250,000 personnel with about 100,000 enrollees receiving inpatient and specialty care services supported by 55 specialty clinics, a Warrior Pavilion (for combat injured/wounded/ ill), Inpatient Addictions Program, and three satellite family health centers at the Pentagon, Dumfries and Fairfax, Va. (Department of Defense photos by Reese Brown) (Department of Defense photos by Reese Brown) see less | View Image Page

Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members.



Observed as an opportunity to promote education and the prevention of sexual violence, SAAPM traces its history to the 1970s, when activists first began organizing on a national scale to reduce sexual assault and violence against women. Advocates fought tirelessly to bring a topic once taboo for public discussion out of the shadows and shed light on the widespread problem of sexual assault.



In 1994, after a long campaign, Congress passed the Violence Against Women Act, the first legislation to require law enforcement to treat domestic violence as a crime and not a private matter.



The Department of Defense observes SAAPM to emphasize the need for individuals at all levels to commit to preventing sexual violence and to bolster prevention, increase reporting, and promote advocacy for a safer DoD Community.