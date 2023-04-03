Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Belvoir Hospital leaders sign Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation

    Belvoir Hospital leaders sign Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation

    Photo By Reese Brown | FORT BELVOIR, VA. (April 4, 2023) --In a show of esprit de corps and surrounded by...... read more read more

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Story by Reese Brown  

    Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

    FORT BELVOIR, VA. (April 4, 2023) --In a show of esprit de corps while surrounded by hospital and community members, the Belvoir Hospital’s uniformed senior leadership teams signed a proclamation designating April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month April 4, 2023.

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members.

    Observed as an opportunity to promote education and the prevention of sexual violence, SAAPM traces its history to the 1970s, when activists first began organizing on a national scale to reduce sexual assault and violence against women. Advocates fought tirelessly to bring a topic once taboo for public discussion out of the shadows and shed light on the widespread problem of sexual assault.

    In 1994, after a long campaign, Congress passed the Violence Against Women Act, the first legislation to require law enforcement to treat domestic violence as a crime and not a private matter.

    The Department of Defense observes SAAPM to emphasize the need for individuals at all levels to commit to preventing sexual violence and to bolster prevention, increase reporting, and promote advocacy for a safer DoD Community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 11:44
    Story ID: 442151
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belvoir Hospital leaders sign Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation, by Reese Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Belvoir Hospital leaders sign Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation
    Belvoir Hospital leaders sign Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation
    Belvoir Hospital leaders sign Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation
    Belvoir Hospital leaders sign Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation
    Belvoir Hospital leaders sign Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation
    Belvoir Hospital leaders sign Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation
    Belvoir Hospital leaders sign Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation
    Belvoir Hospital leaders sign Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Department of Defense
    Fort Belvoir
    DOD
    Navy
    Air Force
    Army
    Military District of Washington
    MDW
    MHS
    Fort Belvoir Community Hospital
    DHA
    Reese+Brown
    Military+Health+System
    Defense+Health+Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT