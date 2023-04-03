375th Medical Group hosts a Town Hall for MHS Genesis

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – On April 6, 2023, the 375th Medical Group will be hosting a Military Health Systems Genesis Townhall at the Military and Family Readiness Center, Scott Air Force Base, to answer questions and explain the program replacing TRICARE for Scott Airmen.



The MHS Genesis Patient Portal is scheduled to replace TRICARE Online on June 3, 2023. Patients will be able to utilize the Patient Portal to view their electronic health records, exchange secure messages with their health care team, schedule appointments, request prescription renewals, review clinical notes, referrals, lab results and much more. Once fully implemented, records stored on TRICARE Online will automatically migrate to the MHS Genesis Patient Portal.



No actions are necessary when it comes to health record transfers, however site directors suggest some actions to make sure the transition goes smoothly.



First, Airmen and beneficiaries should verify their personal information in DEERS by visiting the nearest military ID card office or going online at https://milconnect.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect/. Updating your information in DEERS will ensure your correct personal information and eligibility for health benefits will automatically transfer to the new system."



Second, beneficiaries will need to sign up for a DS Logon Account at https://health.mil/MHSGENESIS. A DS LogOn account is required for individuals without a common access card (CAC) to access their health records in the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. However, individuals with a CAC are still encouraged to sign up for a DS Log On account.



Currently, if patients are serviced by another military branch, they may not have access to electronic medical records inputted at a different service branch location. This new system is tasked with enhancing the sharing of information between the Department of Defense and external partners to include the VA, U.S. Coast Guard, and many commercial health systems.

MHS Genesis will also have the ability to provide real-time clinical support allowing patients to securely communicate directly with providers.

Learn more about MHS Genesis at: https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Technology/MHS-GENESIS

Learn how to register for MHS Genesis at:

https://scott.tricare.mil/News-Gallery/Videos/Article/3264825/importance-of-updating-deers

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 11:11 Story ID: 442142 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 375th Medical Group hosts a Town Hall for MHS Genesis, by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.