Illinois Air National Guard NCO wins Athlete of the Year

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. —Tech. Sgt. Kara Clum, a material manager with the 126th Supply Chain Operations Squadron, won the 2022 Air National Guard Athlete of the Year.



Clum has served for almost 15 years in the Air Force and now, the Illinois Air National Guard.



During her career she always scored 100 points on her Air Force physical fitness assessment, even in basic training.



Already an avid runner, she began lifting weights while stationed at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, so that she could experience their food and culture.



“I wanted to build some muscle,” said Clum. “I wanted to be able to eat more and not gain fat.”



After leaving Korea, she moved to Scott Air Force Base where she continued to lift weights and was encouraged to become a competitive bodybuilder.



After hiring a coach who convinced her not to run anymore, she built muscle in her legs and began competing.



“I kind of just transformed my body over the years and ended up winning three overalls in the past two years,” Clum said. “I won my height class, and then I battled against every other height class. That's where they decide who wins the overall for that show.”



After learning about the Air National Guard Athlete of the Year, she was prompted by those around her to submit her package for 2022 and won.



“I think it’s pretty cool that I got nominated for it,” she said.



The Guard member now has her sights on a new goal, getting her International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation Pro Card.



She just missed out on getting the card while competing at a national competition in 2022.



“My goal is to be an IFBB pro,” she said. “I’m going to live like one. If you want to be a pro, you got to act like a pro.”

