Vermont Air National Guard hosts SkillsUSA

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The 158th Fighter Wing Fire Department hosted SkillsUSA on April 6 at the Vermont Air National Guard base, providing students with an opportunity to learn about firefighting and emergency response. SkillsUSA is a national organization that focuses on training students for careers in skilled trades, including firefighting.



According to the 158th Fighter Wing Vice Commander, Col. Brian Lepine, hosting SkillsUSA was an opportunity to showcase the Vermont Air National Guard's commitment to community service and to inspire young people to pursue careers in the fire service.



"We're always looking for ways to give back to the community and to support the next generation of firefighters and emergency responders," said Lepine. "Hosting SkillsUSA on our base was a great way to introduce these students to the challenges and rewards of firefighting, and to show them that there's a career path here at the Vermont Air National Guard."



The event included a tour of the fire department facilities, hands-on training with firefighting equipment, and a demonstration of emergency response procedures including a first aid and CPR portion, which includes a written exam and skills verification by members of the 158th Fighter Wing Medical Group.



Assistant Chief of Training Blake Lahue believes hosting SkillsUSA is a valuable experience for both the students and the fire department. The VTANG has hosted SkillsUSA annually for more than a decade except during 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions.



"We are able to give these students a taste of what it's like to be a firefighter, and to share our knowledge and expertise with them," said Lahue. "To see the skills and potential of these young people reminds us why we continue to host SkillsUSA and mentor aspiring firefighters."



Lahue added that the event was also a way to raise awareness about the important role that the Vermont Air National Guard fire department plays in emergency response on base and in the local communities.



"We're often the first responders on the scene, and we take that responsibility very seriously," said Lahue. "Hosting SkillsUSA is a way to show the community that we're here to serve and protect, and that we're always looking for ways to improve our skills and knowledge."



The VTANG Fire Department serves as the sole fire and emergency response resource for Burlington International Airport and routinely responds to more than 900 events per year on base, at the airport, and in surrounding communities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 10:53 Story ID: 442135 Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vermont Air National Guard hosts SkillsUSA, by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.