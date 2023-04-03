USS Makin Island Departs Sasebo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.05.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    SASEBO (April 5, 2023) – Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) departed Sasebo following a routine port visit April 5.
    While in port, Makin Island refueled and took on pallets of supplies before continuing operations in the Sea of Japan.
    “Replenishing supplies regularly ensures that we have everything we need to maintain operational readiness, so we can respond to any emergency or threat once underway,” said Cmdr. Anthony Urech, assistant supply officer of Makin Island.

    U.S. Navy ships routinely make ports of call in a variety of locations. These visits provide an opportunity for maintenance and replenishment of the ship, and for rest and relaxation of Sailors and Marines. This visit reflects the strength of our relationship with our Japanese allies.

    The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
    7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

