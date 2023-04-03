U.S. Army Soldiers Join Romanian Community to conduct Multi-national Tree Planting Event

Photo By Pfc. Justin Rachal | SMARDAN, Romania – U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Kovacs, Alpha Company, 418th Civil Affairs...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Justin Rachal | SMARDAN, Romania – U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Kovacs, Alpha Company, 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), poses for a photograph with a local Romanian child at a tree planting event in Smardan, Romania, Mar. 25, 2023. The event was designed to show a positive U.S. presence as well as to help dampen noise coming from the nearby Smardan Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Justin Rachal) see less | View Image Page

SMARDAN, Romania - Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), alongside Smardan local government and Romanian military personnel conducted a multi-national tree planting event in Smardan, Romania, March 25, 2023.



“This is a community engagement that we've been planning with the mayor of Smardan. The idea is to get the team and the Romanian colleagues connected with the community,” said Capt. Daniel Kovacs, Civil Affairs Team Leader, Alpha Company, 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne).



Local students planted every tree with help from U.S and Romanian military members as well as Zinica Silviu, mayor of Smardan. The event was designed to show a positive U.S presence in the area as well as to dampen noise affecting local civilian population from the Smardan training area.



“We've had a lot of opportunities today to engage with the students, teachers, and parents,” said Kovacs. “I think this has contributed to building a positive relationship with the community that will last for years to come.”



Alpha Company, 418th Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Civil Affairs Operations throughout Area of Operations Victory in support of V Corps to enable achievement of U.S. Security Cooperation objectives, increase positive perception of U.S. Forces, and develop the civil common operating picture.