Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers Join Romanian Community to conduct Multi-national Tree Planting Event

    CIMIC and Smardan Mayor Conduct Multi-National Tree Planting Event

    Photo By Pfc. Justin Rachal | SMARDAN, Romania – U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Kovacs, Alpha Company, 418th Civil Affairs...... read more read more

    SMARDAN, ROMANIA

    03.25.2023

    Story by Pfc. Kyler Hembree and Pfc. Justin Rachal

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SMARDAN, Romania - Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), alongside Smardan local government and Romanian military personnel conducted a multi-national tree planting event in Smardan, Romania, March 25, 2023.

    “This is a community engagement that we've been planning with the mayor of Smardan. The idea is to get the team and the Romanian colleagues connected with the community,” said Capt. Daniel Kovacs, Civil Affairs Team Leader, Alpha Company, 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne).

    Local students planted every tree with help from U.S and Romanian military members as well as Zinica Silviu, mayor of Smardan. The event was designed to show a positive U.S presence in the area as well as to dampen noise affecting local civilian population from the Smardan training area.

    “We've had a lot of opportunities today to engage with the students, teachers, and parents,” said Kovacs. “I think this has contributed to building a positive relationship with the community that will last for years to come.”

    Alpha Company, 418th Civil Affairs Battalion conducts Civil Affairs Operations throughout Area of Operations Victory in support of V Corps to enable achievement of U.S. Security Cooperation objectives, increase positive perception of U.S. Forces, and develop the civil common operating picture.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 07:30
    Story ID: 442111
    Location: SMARDAN, RO 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Join Romanian Community to conduct Multi-national Tree Planting Event, by PFC Kyler Hembree and PFC Justin Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CIMIC and Smardan Mayor Conduct Multi-National Tree Planting Event
    CIMIC and Smardan Mayor Conduct Multi-National Tree Planting Event
    CIMIC and Smardan Mayor Conduct Multi-National Tree Planting Event
    CIMIC and Smardan Mayor Conduct Multi-National Tree Planting Event
    CIMIC and Smardan Mayor Conduct Multi-National Tree Planting Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Romania
    Multi-National
    Community Engagement
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT