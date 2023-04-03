OS1 Oller - Commander Destroyer Squadron Nine Sailor of the Year



From Petty Officer Third Class Riley Black, USS Shoup (DDG 86) Public Affairs Assistant



Yokosuka, Japan - Commander Destroyer Squadron selects, Operations Specialist First Class Petty Officer (OS1) Ingrid M. Oller as Commander Destroyer Squadron Nine Sailor of the Year.



Commander Destroyer Squadron Nine Sailor of the Year, Operations Specialist First Class Petty Officer (OS1) Ingrid M. Oller was born in Guatemala in 1993 and adopted at the age of nine, when she came to the United States to live with her parents. She graduated from Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2012 and worked as a veterinarian’s assistant while she attended community college. Oller joined the Navy in May of 2018, attended boot camp and Operations Specialist ‘A’ school, then reported to USS Shoup in August of 2018 and has flourished ever since. As a young Sailor, she found her way quickly onboard Shoup and rose quickly to the rank of Operations Specialist Second Class Petty Officer. She earned her seat in the Anti-Submarine/Anti-Surface Tactical Air Controller (ASTAC) course of instruction through her vast knowledge of submarine and surface warfare. The ASTAC course of instruction is a grueling 10 week school that takes skill and precision to navigate through, which Oller did with ease and graduated in June of 2021. She swiftly became a level 3 air controller, a highly touted qualification that allows an air controller to coordinate multiple MH-60 helicopters and P-8 Pelican aircraft, along with the ability to train junior ASTACs to attain higher levels of controlling. In early 2022, Oller was propelled into the Leading Petty Officer role as a Second Class Petty Officer and excelled in leading 20 Sailors and training them into warfighters at the highest level to conduct high priority tasking in the Commander 7th Fleet area of Operations. OS1 is a critical combat watch stander, technical master and deckplate leader. As assistant command career counselor, she consistently mentors junior Sailors and motivates them to become well-rounded, versatile and hardworking by utilizing her institutional expertise.

Her accolades include two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, USS Shoup’s Sailor of the Quarter, 4th quarter in fiscal year 2022, USS Shoup’s Sailor of the Year, fiscal year 2022, culminating in her selection as Destroyer Squadron Nine Sailor of the Year and ultimately her meritorious advancement to First Class Petty Officer in March of 2023.

OS1 Oller aspires to become a Chief Petty Officer and ultimately a nurse using the Medical Enlisted to Commissioning Program.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 22:23 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP