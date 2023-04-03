MCBH Installs First Solar Powered Z.E.V. Charging Stations

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII - MCBH has added two solar-powered charging stations and three Zero Emission Vehicles (Z.E.V.) to the base. The new additions allow MCBH to begin transitioning into neutralizing greenhouse gases.



Fitting inside a standard parking space, the EV ARC 2020 charging station can charge up to six electric vehicles simultaneously. Available for both government vehicle use as well as personally owned vehicle use, each station generates renewable solar energy and stores electricity independently. The self-sufficient station requires no grid connection, no bolting, and no gluing; it is held in place by gravity. This will allow the station to be moved and relocated with ease.



Every system is automatically capable of tracking the sun in order to generate up to 25% more electricity. It can provide and serve as an emergency power source to first responders and is fully functional even in a power outage. Units are wind-rated up to 125 mph and flood-proof up to 9.5 feet. The chargers are also capable of charging light-duty passenger vehicles with only battery power. Each station costs approximately $65,000. However, once installed, there is no utility cost; just clean, solar energy. The base is planning to install a handful of these chargers in the parking lots around the installation over the next few years.



The three new Z.E.V.s are part of the current goal of transitioning the installation government vehicle fleet comprised of 100% carbon free vehicles. “The process will start off slow, we're gonna start with the light duty and passenger vehicles first, and we're gonna move into pickup trucks and medium duty vehicles” said Mr. Tae Yoon, Non-Tactical Vehicle fleet manager for MCBH. MCBH motor transport division is committed and at the forefront of ensuring the successful transition from its current fossil fuel operated vehicles to a modern and environmentally conscious fleet.



Executive Order 14057 states that as of 2027, all light-duty passenger vehicles acquired by the department of defense must be zero-emission. Through E.O. 14057 the United States will demonstrate how innovation and environmental stewardship can protect our planet, safeguard Federal investments against the effects of climate change, respond to the needs of all of America's communities, and expand American technologies, industries, and jobs.



Executive Order 14057: https://www.fedcenter.gov/programs/eo14057/

