USACE completes maintenance complex for Army Field Support Battalion at Fort Campbell

Equipment is seen in the newly opened Army Field Support Battalion maintenanice building, March 15, 2023 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The building is part of a 123,000 square-foot complex, which modernizes and consolidates 26 buildings in 11 locations into four buildings.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers delivered a 117,034 square-foot maintenance complex to the Army Field Support Battalion during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, March 15, 2023.



The project, with a programmed amount of $44.7 million, consisted of the construction of four general purpose maintenance facilities that includes an allied shop building, engine auto shop, production control building and a paint booth building. The project also included 42,110 square feet of concrete parking.



The new complex consolidates 28 AFSBn maintenance shops, which were in 11 separate locations, into a single complex consisting of seven buildings.



The project focused on cost savings by consolidating and replacing many of the aging WWII-era buildings with energy efficient facilities that would accommodate the maintenance of large equipment used by the garrison.



“It’s been great to have the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers come up with a plan to make this facility,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dwayne Terry, Army Field Support Battalion commander. “It’s a one stop shop. Soldiers can come here, and they can drop off their vehicles, radios, weapons, and so forth all in one location as opposed to being spread out throughout Fort Campbell.”



One of the challenges during the project was the regional cement shortage that prevented the timely receipt of concrete. Through additional planning and communication, the required amount of concrete was obtained to finish the project.



“With every success, there are bound to be challenges,” said Jason Phillips, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Campbell resident engineer. “The Fort Campbell team consistently overcomes obstacles by leveraging the skills of our diverse professionals, using the best engineering practices and fostering strategic partnerships.”