NSWC Dam Neck Activity employee is a teddy bear-hugging biker for a good cause

Photo By Travis Kuykendall | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 24, 2023) -- Greg Corder, program director for shore-based training systems at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Dam Neck Activity (DNA), will receive the NSWCDD Distinguished Community Service Award during a ceremony on March 10 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Corder has donated countless hours volunteering through Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.). (U.S. Navy photo by Travis Kuykendall/Released)

By Travis Kuykendall, NSWCDD DNA Public Affairs Officer



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Bikers and teddy bears aren’t normally associated together but for Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA) program director for shore-based training systems, they are the perfect match. Greg Corder volunteers as a supporter of the motorcycle club known as Bikers Against Child Abuse, or B.A.C.A., and has helped more than two dozen child abuse victims, often times with the use of a teddy bear he has hugged as a symbol that he’s always with them when they’re scared.



B.A.C.A. works with local, state and federal authorities to ensure that kids have the ability to feel safe living their lives without fear from the abuse they’ve experienced. B.A.C.A. members and supporters assist with helping those kids live without fear by involving them to be a part of the club. During the first interaction, kids are given their own motorcycle vest, or cut as their known, as well as a road name.



“As many members and supporters that are available, usually the entire chapter and some from other chapters nearby, will show up to where a kid feels safe whether that’s their home, a park or the beach and we have a ceremony where we invite them to be a part of our family,” explained Corder.



After seeing a video on social media two years ago that sparked his interest, Corder sought out more information and began getting involved with a B.A.C.A. chapter in San Diego and then continued his support of the organization with a Virginia chapter after taking a job at NSWCDD about a year ago. Corder said he hoped to be someone child abuse victims can rely on and trust after a traumatic experience and while they go through the trial process.



“The pinnacle of our empowerment is really when [the child] goes to court,” said Corder. “We will go into court with these kids while they testify. It’s one of the scariest things I think anybody could do but especially a kid who has been abused.”



In recognition of his volunteerism, Corder received the NSWCDD Distinguished Community Service Award on March 10 in Fredericksburg. The award recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to their communities through volunteer service.



Corder credits NSWCDD DNA’s culture and his chain of command’s understanding and flexibility for enabling him to support his mission successfully.



“I commend Greg for his dedication to volunteering for a cause he is truly passionate about,” expressed Cmdr. Christina Carino, commanding officer NSWCDD DNA. “There is great value not only to the community but to our command when our employees volunteer and I strive to foster a workplace that our they feel supported in their endeavors.”



For the past two years, Corder has shown up for child abuse victims, day or night, to erase the fear they may be feeling at that moment. Sometimes it may just be to hug a teddy bear whose love meter is on empty.



“During my time with B.A.C.A. I’ve really seen how important our presence is to these kids,” he explained. “I will keep supporting this mission until we’ve broken the chains of child abuse.”