Little Rock AFB Reserve unit conducts Agile Herk 2023 exercise

Approximately 255 Airmen from the 913th Airlift Group conducted Operation Agile Herk, a two-day exercise, with a team comprised of squadron representatives as well as members of the 189th and 19th Airlift Wings, Thursday, March 30 - Friday, March 31, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The exercise introduced members of the Reserve group to Agile Combat (ACE) concepts and taught them valuable deployment and mobilization skills in a controlled, simulated environment.



“Being on one installation with many different organizations allows us to directly support a total force initiative,” said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Head, the 189th Airlift Wing Emergency Management noncommissioned officer in charge. “We fully embrace the “Team Little Rock” mindset for training and exercises. This also allows us to share unique experiences and broaden our understanding of how each Air Force component plays a critical role.”



According to Wilson, the group conducted the exercise to achieve three main goals: Introduce all airlift group members comprised of 73 different Air Force Specialty Codes to ACE concepts; Achieve mandatory training and exercise requirements; and work in cross-functional teams with members from across the group to establish meaningful connections and facilitate diverse problem-solving. Wilson explains that achieving these goals furthers the group’s mission statement of being ready Airmen and tactical airlift experts.



Military readiness exercises are commonly held and designed to evaluate how fast U.S. forces can process and deploy to support combatant commanders globally. The group’s success at the end of Operation Agile Herk provided clear guidance to leaders and coordinators that the Airmen were ready and able to support and defend the Nation. The exercise also epitomized the Air Force Reserve mission to provide combat-ready forces to fly, fight and win. Events like this are also vital to ensuring Secretary of Defense lines of effort and Secretary of the Air Force priorities are met.



“The importance of exercises in the Air Force is to train as we fight and test specific capabilities in different scenarios,” said Maj. Laura Wilson, the 913th Operations Support Squadron Director of Operations. “We are hoping Airmen will walk away from this with a better understanding of a variety of skillsets that will likely be required in future conflicts.”



The 913 AG has conducted and led various numbered Air Force-level exercises including Rally in the Swamp, Rally in the Rockies, and Rally in the Valley. Lessons learned through exercises also help units streamline planning for future exercises.



Future goals include exercises off-station in unfamiliar environments to enhance the ability to compete with and deter adversaries. As with the goal of Exercise Agile Herk, the exercises will continue to hone tactics, skills, and procedures to develop a decisive mobility force.

