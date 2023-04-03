NY ANG Airmen awarded medals for Afghanistan evacuation

NEWBURGH, N.Y. – U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., presented Airmen from the 105th Airlift Wing with Air Medals during an award ceremony at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Apr. 1, 2023.



Seventeen Airmen from the 105th were recognized for their bravery during the August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.



Master Sgt. Byron Catu, a crew chief at the 105th, was awarded the Air Medal with Valor, a previously unattainable award for non-flight crew members. Catu received the award for his actions during Operation Allies Refuge.



“Flying crew chiefs were explicitly restricted from receiving flying awards,” explained Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, Director of the Air National Guard and keynote speaker during the all-call’s medal ceremony. “Today, we are gathered here because of those crew members and because of their leadership to right that wrong.”



Two aircrews led by Capt. Robert Dana and Lt. Col. Dominic Conlan, the aircraft commanders during the mission, were awarded Air Medals. The crews receiving the award also included Staff Sgts. Benjamin M. Hinderman, Joshua A. Kuritzky and Anthony Waldropt Jr., security forces Airmen tasked with defending aircraft in high-threat areas and previously ineligible for this award.



During the ceremony, a C-17 Globemaster III was named “The Spirit of Allies Refuge” in honor of the 105th Airlift Wing's heroic actions taken during Operation Allies Refuge. Brown unveiled the artwork on the newly dedicated aircraft, commemorating the 105th for its part in the 2021 Kabul Evacuation.



The design consists of a Boeing CH-47 Chinook which is the helicopter that enabled evacuations, the Hindu Kush Mountains and a woman leading a procession of refugees. The 105th was recognized for its vital role in the largest civilian airlift in world history by transporting 2,524 U.S. and Afghan citizens to safety.



Brown held an all call with Airmen following the ceremony. He praised the aircrews for their heroism and for embodying the concept of accelerating change across the Air Force.



“We are the most respected Air Force in the world,” Brown said during the all-call “We as an Air Force, have got to continue to drive ourselves to change. Those Air Medals we presented today are just an example of what we can do when our nation calls. This [aircraft] is a static display without our Airmen. You are the most important thing we have."

