Children of Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing got a glimpse of their parents' experiences in deployment lines on April 1, 2023 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The Month of the Military Child kicked off with the “Kids Deployment Line” put on by the 97th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center with the help of units across the base. The event gave children a taste of what their parents go through during a real deployment line but with fun and interactive twists, like chocolate covered coins from the 97th Comptroller Squadron, taste-testing MREs from the 97th Force Support Squadron, and gearing up with aircrew helmets and parachute packs from the 97th Operations Support Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 14:56
|Story ID:
|442066
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AAFB units give kids a taste of deployment experience, by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
