AAFB units give kids a taste of deployment experience

Photo By Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed | Robert Garrison (center left), city of Altus mayor, poses with U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Brady-Lee (center right), 97th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, and children of servicemembers during the "Kid's Deployment Line" at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, April 1,2023. Airmen from the 97th Force Support Squadron's Military and Family Readiness Center designed the "Kid's Deployment Line" to be a fun way to honor the challenges military children face because of their parents' service to their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)

Children of Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing got a glimpse of their parents' experiences in deployment lines on April 1, 2023 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The Month of the Military Child kicked off with the “Kids Deployment Line” put on by the 97th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center with the help of units across the base. The event gave children a taste of what their parents go through during a real deployment line but with fun and interactive twists, like chocolate covered coins from the 97th Comptroller Squadron, taste-testing MREs from the 97th Force Support Squadron, and gearing up with aircrew helmets and parachute packs from the 97th Operations Support Squadron.