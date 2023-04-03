Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFB units give kids a taste of deployment experience

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Children of Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing got a glimpse of their parents' experiences in deployment lines on April 1, 2023 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The Month of the Military Child kicked off with the “Kids Deployment Line” put on by the 97th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center with the help of units across the base. The event gave children a taste of what their parents go through during a real deployment line but with fun and interactive twists, like chocolate covered coins from the 97th Comptroller Squadron, taste-testing MREs from the 97th Force Support Squadron, and gearing up with aircrew helmets and parachute packs from the 97th Operations Support Squadron.

    Month of the Military Child
    AETC
    97 AMW
    Kids Deployment Line

