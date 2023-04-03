NAVFAC Washington Awards Contract Modification for Base Operating Support Services at Naval Air Station Patuxent River

WASHINGTON - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington awarded a $13,644,608 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N40080-21-D-0006 to Diversified Service Contracting, Inc., Dunn, N.C., for facilities support services at Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Md.



The work to be performed provides all labor, materials, equipment, tools, management and supervision required to perform custodial, pest control, grounds maintenance, street sweeping, snow removal and transportation services for NAS Patuxent River, Md. The modification provides for the exercise of Option 2 for facilities support services at NAS Patuxent River. After award of this option, the total cumulative face value of the contract will be $40,509,118. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,468,431; defense health program funds in the amount of $525,723; Navy working capital funds in the amount of $ 4,891,796; and non-appropriations funds in the amount of $10,057, will be obligated on a task order, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



All work will be performed in Maryland and is expected to be completed by March 2024. NAVFAC Washington is the contracting activity.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023