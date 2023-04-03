Moody AFB launches AFAF, changes lives

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody Air Force Base’s Air Force Assistance Fund campaign launches April 10 and runs until May 19 with a goal to raise $34,475.



The AFAF is an annual effort to raise funds to provide support for Airmen and their families, including active duty members, retirees, and surviving spouses. These funds are used in an emergency situation to assist with educational needs or to help secure a home for Air Force family members.



The contributions support the Air Force Aid Society, the LeMay Foundation, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation and the Air Force Enlisted Village.



“Every single dollar goes back to the members in some way, shape or form,” said Master Sgt. Mark Webber, 23rd Maintenance Group weapons standardization superintendent and installation project officer. “They might be retired, they might be active, but it goes back to them or their families.”



Although there’s a monetary goal for Team Moody, Webber hopes to also raise awareness about AFAF and the benefits of the charities.



“The goal isn't necessarily strictly monetary; it's 100% contact and education,” Webber said. “A recent survey showed half (of survey participants) didn’t know what it was and a third didn’t know what they provided. You don't know – a year from now, you might need these funds in some way, shape or form.”



While many may not realize the first-hand benefits of the donations, they’ve directly impacted one of Team Moody’s very own.



“I was able to move my mom into the memory unit at Hawthorne House, a division of the Air Force Enlisted Village,” said Cheryl Bourgoin, 23rd Wing protocol chief. “My mother’s retirement pay was not enough to cover the cost of being in a memory unit. Without AFAF I would not be in the position of knowing my mother will be taken care of for the rest of her life.”



It may not always be easy asking for help or taking steps to ensure one's family is taken care of, but the generosity of donors eases the minds of those that need assistance.



“It’s never easy to put a parent in a home, but knowing they are in one of the best supportive environments available helps me feel less guilty about having to make that decision,” Bourgoin said.



These charities rely solely on donations and have a huge impact that the beneficiaries don’t take for granted.



“Thank you, thank you! Your generosity has allowed me to get up every morning knowing that even if my mother doesn’t remember me, she is safe, she lives in a great place, and has a staff that takes great care of her,” Bourgoin said. “You have allowed me to take care of her as she took care of me growing up.”



For those looking for a way to give back to service members and their families, head to www.afassistancefund.org to donate online or get more information on setting up payroll deduction contributions or mail-in options.

