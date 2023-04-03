89th MP Brigade Among First to be Credited Investigators in Poland

Photo By Sgt. Patience Gbedema | CAMP KOSCIUSZKO, Poland - U.S. Soldiers sing the Army song during an investigator...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Patience Gbedema | CAMP KOSCIUSZKO, Poland - U.S. Soldiers sing the Army song during an investigator credentialing ceremony at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, March 28, 2023. The purpose of the ceremony is to credential the first seven Office of the Provost Marshall General military police investigators within the Area of Operations Victory. 97th MP BDE provides base support services to tenant and support units that work alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Patience Gbedema) see less | View Image Page

CAMP KOSCIUSZKO, Poland - Seven members of the 89th Military Police Brigade became the first Office of the Provost Marshal General investigators for V Corps Forward’s Area of Operations Victory, Camp Kościuszko, Poland, March 28, 2023.



The certification of these soldiers is another sign of the U.S. Army and Polish Land Forces continued cooperation and friendship, as well as another example of many firsts between the two militaries.



“We are the first ever to be credentialed as military police investigators in Eastern Europe,” said U.S. Army Spc. Josey Fields, a military police investigator assigned to 89th Military Police Brigade. “It feels great. I joined the Army not only to serve my country, but also to gain law enforcement experience.”



Soldiers enrolled in the MPI program are trained to execute military police functions including criminal law, crime scene photography, and investigative reports.



“The goal of the MPI course is to provide the U.S. Army with Soldiers who possess the knowledge and skills necessary to perform military investigations,” said CPT Keegan Lebleu, an operations officer assigned to 89th Military Police Brigade. “Soldiers are selected based on skills they have gained while performing military police law enforcement duties.”



Provost marshals and authorized commanders nominate soldiers for selection, training, and certification in the program.



“As soon as I arrived at my unit, I worked hard to stand out among my peers,” said Fields. My first sergeant and commander saw potential in me, and I am grateful they gave me the opportunity to attend school.”



Only soldiers who meet the prerequisites are screened, accepted for investigative duties, and enrolled in the course. The eight-week training program covers drug suppression operations, interviews and interrogations, crime scene analysis, evidence collection, and interventions.



Upon graduation, soldiers receive their credentials.



“I am now certified as a military police investigator,” said Fields. In five years, I see myself working with the Criminal Investigation Department in the United States Army.”



The 89th MP BN provides base support services to tenant and support units that work alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces throughout Europe.