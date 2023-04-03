15th Wing partners with TRADOC, strengthens leaders

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Commanders within the 15th Wing participated in a four-day professional development seminar last week designed to enhance decision-making.



“This course brought 20 Commanders together and created an opportunity for them to challenge assumptions in a deliberate manner,” said Col. Michelle Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander. “It has given them the skills to work through wicked problem sets; given them the skills and confidence to evaluate strategies, improve plans, and make the best decisions. It is exactly what they need to do, to support our Airmen for the future fight!”



Dr. Rob McClary retired Marine Lt. Col., U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command Red Team facilitator, worked with the wing to adapt and refine the TRADOC’s red team training to better fit the unique challenges the leaders of the 15th wing face.



The 15th Red Team Leader’s Seminar implemented course topics from the U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command Army Special Operations Forces Red Teaming Program, including applied critical thinking, innovation, applied creativity, candor, and trust.



McClary facilitated these courses throughout the week while also introducing the concept of Red Teaming, flexible thinking and planning, and developing the conditions needed to create an environment where red teaming would be effective.



“It starts with setting the condition,” said McClary. “If we want genuine innovation and problem solving, it starts with setting the conditions right.”



The commanders also performed a self-awareness exercise, encouraging the team to reflect on their own experiences and ask, “Who am I?” These stories were shared throughout the four days of training.



Additional lessons applied critical thinking, which included several concepts such as System 1 and 2 thinking, divergent vs. convergent thinking, and analytical vs. imaginative thinking.



Another topic discussed was applied creativity, new and useful ideas, and challenges that can hinder the innovation process. Leadership was also introduced to common barriers that can inhibit or slow down innovative processes.



“Rules are changing, technology is changing – how are we going to make sure we’re driving that so that we have the most agile unit we can?” inquired McClary, challenging leadership to ask themselves the question.

